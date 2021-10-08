WHITE PINE — Zeke Connatser sped up when he noticed Hunter Vaughn hadn’t signaled for a fair catch.
There was just over three minutes left to play and Lakeway Christian, which had scored two second half touchdowns to pull within two scores of The King’s Academy, had forced the Lions to punt.
It would have taken a lot for LCA to tie the game, but it was clear it had the momentum in the final minutes. Connatser, quite literally, snatched it back.
The ball bounced off of Vaughn’s hands before hitting the turf and Connatser, who was preparing to lay a hit just a second before, spotted the ball and dove for it.
TKA, with the ball inside the 30-yard line and the clock working in the Lions’ favor, kneeled three times to run the time off the scoreboard and pick up the 42-27 region road win on Friday.
“I saw the ball in the air and I saw that he didn’t make the fair catch,” Connaster told The Daily Times. “I was just going full speed. Every play you’ve got to go full speed, especially in the fourth quarter, so that’s what I did. I saw the ball on the ground and I just dove on it.”
It was one of two big plays for the junior. The first happened in the second quarter when he snagged a 35-yard pass from quarterback Elijah Williams-Smith to give TKA a first-and-goal.
“(Connatser) is a turnover machine,” TKA coach Jonathan Sellers said. “I think that’s like his third fumble recovery. For some reason the ball keeps on finding his hands and I’m really glad that it does because every time it happens, it’s a time when we need it.”
As far as momentum goes, the Lions (5-3, 2-1 Division II-A East Region) didn’t give LCA much of an opportunity to grab it in the first quarter, storming out to a 28-6 lead behind four rushing touchdowns from senior running back Nakelin McAfee.
McAfee finished the night with 109 yards on the ground and another 30 yards receiving, all of which came in the first half. Sellers sat him in the second half to help with an ankle injury that has lingered throughout the first half of the season.
“It was good (seeing McAfee perform the way he did),” Sellers said. “We were able to run the football and that’s something we put an emphasis on every week and we were able to do that. It was good for Nakelin to be able to get out here, still be able to play some, get some reps and to also take some time off as well to help him get healed up.”
McAfee’s third touchdown run of the first quarter was set up by a strip sack, forced by the Lions defense to give the TKA offense a short field to work with, but LCA (2-5, 0-2) finally found its answer in the form of a quarterback Levi Martin 52-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Wilson to make it a 21-6 ballgame.
The Lions managed three more scores before halftime, including a Tanner Norris 1-yard scoring run, set up by Connatser’s 35-yard catch to the 2-yard line to help TKA to a dominating 42-13 lead at the intermission.
The third quarter got off to a sloppy start for both teams as the first two drives of the second half ended in a turnover for both teams.
For TKA, it was two fumbles, the first of three in the last two quarters while LCA fumbled on its first drive before a Martin pass was intercepted by Alijah Davidson. Neither team was able to take advantage of the takeaways, though.
It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that LCA turned a Lions’ mishap into points, scoring with 5:53 left to cut into TKA’s lead at 42-27 after recovering a Davidson fumble.
LCA’s offense found some rhythm, too after being limited to just 29 rushing yards in the first half as Jesse Stump found space and ran for nearly 75 yards.
“First half was good,” Sellers said. “We did a lot of things really well but like I told them, we put the ball on the ground in the first half and then again in the second half and defensively we had a few (LCA) runs bust through here and there. Those are things that our guys know we just can’t have going forward.”
Despite the late struggles, Sellers saw what he wanted to see out of his team in their response to a tough 35-20 region loss to Middle Tennessee Christian the week before.
After being held to just 183 total yards in that game, TKA came back with more than 400 yards of offense against LCA.
“All in all, like I said, they came out and did their job, especially in the first half,” Sellers said. “I’m really proud of how they came out and responded after last week.”
