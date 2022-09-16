SEYMOUR — The King’s Academy won the coin toss against Division II-A foe Friendship Christian at Huskey Stadium. It was nearly the last thing that went right for the Lions on Friday as the Commanders rolled to a 33-0 victory.
A year after TKA earned the program’s first ever win over FCS, the Commanders dominated the Lions for 48 minutes.
Friendship Christian jumped out to a 21-0 lead before TKA’s moved the chains for the first time. Former TKA and now FCS quarterback Garrett Weekly threw for two long first-half touchdowns before running in for the third of his five touchdowns midway through the second quarter.
The three-score first half lead was more than FCS would need to avenge last season’s loss. With quarterback Elijah Smith-Williams sidelined since suffering a season-ending knee injury in the offseason, TKA’s offense lacked explosiveness.
The Lions tallied three plays of more than 10 yards with Zeke Connatser’s 17-yard run being TKA’s longest offensive play.
“Offensively, we came in here thinking we had a chance to chip away at them,” TKA coach Jonathan Sellers said. “We knew last year that we ended up winning a game late in the fourth quarter and that group does a lot of stuff defensively that causes you problems and kind of eliminates a lot of your big play scoring threats.”
TKA’s plan to lean on long drives was rendered ineffective by the three-score first-half deficit. The Lions turned in a handful of strong drives but each stalled out in the red zone.
“We were trying to put together some drives, and I thought there were a couple times where we were able to put together drives, but once again, whether it was a pre-snap penalty, whether it was us with a missed assignment, me putting us in a bad play, we’d go eight, nine plays and stall out in the red zone a couple of times,” Sellers said.
The most effective drive ended in a turnover on downs in the red zone late in the first half. A touchdown would have pulled TKA within 14.
With the Lions (1-4) receiving the opening kick of the second half, a score to end the first half would have given them a fighting chance at a comeback. Instead, FCS scored a pair of third quarter touchdowns to enact a running clock.
Sophomore Avery Jordan has served as TKA’s starting quarterback in place of Williams-Smith throughout the season, but the Lions started athlete Zeke Connatser behind center against FCS and leaned on his rushing abilities.
Connatser ran 15 times for 43 yards, serving as the most effective part of TKA’s offense. While Connatser started, Jordan still played a role in TKA’s offense — coming in on passing downs.
“I think both of them went out there and battled,” Sellers said. “Obviously, we did some stuff tonight with Zeke that we haven’t done much, snapping it to him and trying to create a new element in the run game and then Avery was able to step in and deliver some throws as well.”
Once FCS opened its lead to 27-0, Jordan became TKA’s full-time quarterback. Trailing big, the Lions leaned on Jordan’s arm as the sophomore completed 3-of-10 passes for 14 yards and two interceptions.
“Anytime we really want to throw the football, Zeke is more of an athlete back there playing quarterback,” Sellers said. “He has the ability to throw but also when we want to throw the football, Zeke is one of our best pass catchers so insert Avery who’s played in this offense for two years and understands all the pass game and having Zeke as a receiver really helps us.”
TKA will look to get back in the win column next week when it travels to Middle Tennessee Christian next week.
