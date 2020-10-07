The King’s Academy football team has feasted on opposing defenses this season, averaging 42.6 points per game. Oneida has a habit of keeping opponents out of the end zone, permitting just 7.8 points per contest.
The Lions have gashed opponents on the ground this season, totaling 207 rushing yards per game. The Indians pride themselves on stopping the run. Something has to give when TKA (6-1) travels to Oneida (4-2) on Friday night, as the Lions hope to avenge last season’s 28-21 loss to the Indians.
“Friday night should be a lot of fun as far as seeing which one of those units prevails: A really good defense versus a really good offense,” TKA coach Jonathan Sellers told The Daily Times. “We are just hoping we can come out on the right side of that battle.
“I think (Oneida coach) Tony Lambert is a phenomenal football coach. His teams don’t make mistakes. They play with great fight and if you know Tony at all, both of those qualities are qualities that he has. It wears off on those kids and they play like they are coached.”
Sellers credits Lambert for Oneida’s defensive success. The Indians’ defensive schemes position players to make plays. Their defensive linemen are physical in the trenches, and their linebackers consistently fill gaps. All 11 defenders swarm to the football and rarely commit mistakes.
The King’s Academy hasn’t had much difficulty moving the football this season. The Lions collected 626 yards and averaged 9.6 yards per play during last Friday’s 54-35 win over Middle Tennessee Christian.
TKA quarterbacks Garrett Weekly and Zac Acuff combined to pass for 291 yards last week. Sellers said both quarterbacks will have to play well again on Friday to open up opportunities for Nakelin McAfee to make plays in the running game.
“We got to make sure we continue what we did on Friday and what we’ve done for the big part of the season, which is to play winning football,” Sellers said. “We can’t turn the football over, make sure we are completing passes, whether it’s a hitch route or a deep ball. If they are giving us some underneath stuff, we got to take it. We can’t force stuff down the field, whenever it’s not there.
“It’s going to be big for both (quarterbacks) to get in a groove early, hopefully be able to spread them out and make them have to defend the pass, maybe get a guy out of the box so we can have more success running the football.”
Oneida’s offense also presents several issues for TKA. Running back Kolby Morgan is a dynamic running back with several Division-I offers. Oneida’s offensive linemen have used their physicality and size to consistently create running lanes for Morgan.
On Friday, Morgan and his offensive cohorts will encounter a TKA defense that has frustrated opposing offenses throughout the season. The Lions have forced 19 turnovers and have registered 48.5 tackles for loss while holding opponents to 16 points per game.
Sellers said they will have to keep making plays when they travel to Oneida on Friday.
“It’s always a good time every time we have gotten together,” Sellers said. “It’s been a tight, very competitive football game that has been won or lost in the fourth quarter. We are expecting a lot of the same.”
