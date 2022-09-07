An offensive line that played a key role in The King’s Academy’s first win of the season against Meigs County on August 26 was humbled versus Howard on Friday.
The Hustlin’ Tigers dominated the line of scrimmage, preventing the Lions from getting anything going offensively. TKA mustered 87 yards on 23 carries and sophomore quarterback Avery Jordan threw four interceptions in part because of the constant pressure in his face.
“It’s one of those deals where I think this week is a big challenge for them,” The King’s Academy coach Jonathan Sellers told The Daily Times. “Last week was probably the first time this season that we got outmatched in physicality, and how they respond to that is a big test for those guys.”
The King’s Academy gets an opportunity to reassert itself when it travels to face Grace Christian Academy — Knoxville at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Rams, much like Howard, lean on their athleticism, specifically that of Pierce Browning. The senior wide receiver has 17 catches for 285 yards and three touchdowns in two games.
A better effort up front would not only provide a boost for an offense that struggled against the Hustlin’ Tigers, but those same players could help mitigate Browning’s impact on defense.
“We have to be able to win that battle of physicality,” Sellers said. “It’s something that we’ve been able to do for awhile now. We have a really tough bunch of kids that play physical, and they just have to get back to that.”
The King’s Academy has some experience in bouncing back from a disappointing loss.
The Lions dropped their season opener to CAK be ause of an inefficient offensive performance but responded with a victory over Meigs County the following week. Jordan went 14-for-25 for 211 yards and three touchdowns with a clean pocket for most of the night against the Tigers.
TKA needs more of the same if it wants to get back to .500 before opening Division II-A East Region play.
“I know the group that I coach, and I know that that they’re talented and work really hard,” Sellers said. “They’re like me: they hate losing. I’m sure they’re probably in the same mood I’ve been in all weekend, and they’ll be excited about having a chance to get back in the win column.”
