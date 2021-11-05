SEYMOUR — There were 32 possessions in The King’s Academy’s TSSAA first round playoff matchup with Grace — Franklin on Friday, and when the dust settled TKA outlasted Grace, 55-36, to earn its first playoff win since 2017.
Big plays became common and began early as the teams exchanged long passing touchdowns in the first quarter. TKA’s Marshaun Bowers took a Elijah Williams-Smith screen pass 46 yards for a touchdown, and Grace Franklin’s Nick Driskill hauled in a 52-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Davidson.
Those chunk passing plays plagued TKA, especially in the first half where 96 of Grace Franklin’s 173 yards came on two passes. Grace added touchdown passes of 28 and 63 yards in the second half.
“Just a couple mishaps in coverage,” TKA head coach Jonathan Sellers said. “They do a great job in their passing game. It was something we were concerned about. They were able to protect it and hit some stuff. Some things we definitely need to clean up, but I think we’ll be able to get the work on that next week. Our defensive staff does a great job of making corrections.”
Grace led 15-13 late in the second quarter when it recovered a Bowers fumble for its third straight defensive stop. TKA generated a takeaway of its own on Zeke Connatser’s second interception. Division II-A Mr. Football semifinalist Nakelin McAfee found the end zone two plays later.
King’s forced a three-and-out and Bowers got his redemption, hauling in a 25-yard touchdown on a skinny post. Alex Critselous forced a fumble on the second play of the ensuing Grace drive. Three plays later, Williams-Smith hit Bowers for the duo’s third, third-and-long touchdown connection of the first half.
“(Williams-Smith) made a lot of plays,” Sellers said. “They did a great job. Their game plan was to slow down (McAfee), and I think they did a really good job of it. He’s probably produced 60-70 percent of our offense. Their game plan was to make sure we couldn’t do what we usually do so the 15-year old sophomore had to step up tonight in his first ever playoff game. I think he showed great poise and he always made plays when he needed to.”
Williams-Smith threw four third-down touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown.
“I was very comfortable,” Williams-Smith said. “During the week, coach told me he was going to trust me to take some shots down the field so I was just happy that he trusted me.”
In 2:48 of game time, TKA went from trailing by 2 to leading 34-15 at halftime.
Grace opened the scoring in the second half to try and keep some pressure on TKA, but King’s turned to the run and drove the ball 61 yards by rushing on nine of the 10 plays to push its lead back to three scores.
“They kept on trying to stop us from running and we talked to the guys up front — we take a lot of pride in those five guys up front,” Sellers said. “They’ve done a lot of good for us and they’ve carried a lot of wait. Nakelin is special and those five guys are good, too. At halftime, we just told them, ‘At this point we haven’t done much on the ground. That’s what we pride ourselves on so we’re going to change that and come out in the second half and we’re going to run the football. I don’t care what they do.’ I thought they answered the bell a lot of times.”
A Nathan Greene touchdown run pulled Grace Franklin within a score of TKA with 4:44 left in the game, but Williams-Smith answered with a 51-yard read option that found pay dirt.
Any chance of a late Grace Franklin comeback was dashed when Abdul-Malik Sholanke sacked Davidson for a big loss on the first play of the drive, a fitting end for a TKA defensive line that lived in Grace Franklin’s backfield.
“They’re pretty good,” Sellers said. “(Nick Donato), (Sholanke), all of them. They get pressure on the quarterback. They’ve done it all season. They kept on doing it tonight.”
TKA tacked on another touchdown courtesy of Williams-Smith and punched its ticket to the second round of playoffs. The Lions travel across the state next week to face University School of Jackson.
