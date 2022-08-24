Zeke Connatser caught a screen pass with one defender standing between him and a clear alley to the end zone.
It was a pulling offensive lineman’s responsibility to clear the defender, but a missed assignment cost The King’s Academy one of the few chances it had at an offensive touchdown in its season-opening loss to CAK.
The King’s Academy coach Jonathan Sellers emphasized that moment during Monday’s film session as one that cannot happen as the Lions attempt to make something out of nothing on offense after a rash of early-season injuries.
“Sometimes in the past, we had kids that allowed some people to make some mistakes and we could still have big offensive plays,” Sellers told The Daily Times. “With some of the injuries and some of the depth concerns we have right now, the reality is that there were a lot of plays Friday night where we had really good plays, but one guy missed and that miss caused us to go from a big gain to a no gain. We just have to continue to sharpen our execution so that we can score some points.”
It is the second straight season that the Lions lost to the Warriors in their season opener, but unlike last year, they will get an opportunity to improve — and potentially bounce back — in Week 2 when they host Meigs County at 7 p.m. Friday on Huskey Field.
TKA and Meigs County were slated to face each other last season in Decatur, but the Tigers were forced to forfeit because of COVID-19.
“It’s one of those things with where we’re at, especially offensively, the more reps we get, the better we’re going to be,” Sellers said. “Obviously, last Friday night didn’t end how we wanted it to, so there is a bad taste in our mouth, and we would love to be able to change that this week with the outcome on the scoreboard.”
The Lions will continue to lean on a stout defense with the understanding that no offensive outbursts are on the horizon, but that requires fewer mistakes on offense and special teams.
Two of CAK’s three scoring drives started in TKA territory and the other began at the CAK 46-yard line.
“Our defense is really good, and as long as we stay out of their way, they’re probably not going to allow a lot of points,” Sellers said.
“We have to move the ball and help our defense by not only making sure they are off the field for a little bit but also make sure their average start position isn’t in plus territory.”
