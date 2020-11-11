SEYMOUR — During the summer, Tyler Mink and Nathan Hoffman led a group of their TKA football teammates to the Lions’ practice field every morning at 6 a.m.
At the time, they weren’t even sure if they were going to have a senior season because of the coronavirus pandemic. That didn’t stop them from conducting rigorous workouts before sunrise every morning. Mink and Hoffman had dreamed of winning a state championship together since they became friends in the sixth grade. If there did happen to be a season, they were going to be ready.
“Like our coach (Jonathan Sellers) always said, ‘We can control only what we can control,’” Mink told The Daily Times. “We just had to do what we had to do and what we could do to get ready for the season.”
Their hard work in the summer paid off in the fall. The Lions positioned themselves to make a deep postseason run during the regular season, finishing with an 8-2 record to clinch an automatic berth to the Division II-A quarterfinals. Now, they have an opportunity to capitalize, hosting Nashville Christian (8-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday. This is the second time in program history the Lions have hosted a playoff game; they fell to Middle Tennessee Christian, 42-21, last season.
“There’s no doubt that the love and respect I have for this senior class is high,” Sellers said. “I’ve been with a lot of these kids since they were in the sixth grade. To say that they are hard workers is probably an understatement. They do a great job in the offseason and in the season of pushing themselves. We knew going into this year we had the chance to be really good and one of the biggest reasons why we thought that was because we knew those seniors were going to be great leaders.
“They know it’s been awhile since we’ve won one in the playoffs. They were in this exact spot last year and it’s something that we talked about in the summer. … hosting a quarterfinal game wasn’t going to be good enough for us this year. This team had enough talent to make a run. Will we make one? We will see.”
To advance on Friday, the Lions will have to contend with perhaps the biggest, most physical offensive line they’ve faced this season. Nashville Christian’s five linemen have consistently opened running lanes for the Eagles’ running backs Martease Edwards (791 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns), Deion King (601 yards, 8 touchdowns) and Josh Strickland (335 yards, two touchdowns)
Firing off the football on each snap, playing low and winning at the point of contact will be pivotal for TKA on Friday.
“All three of those cats they put in the backfield do a good job,” Sellers said. “They can run around you. They can run over you. But as good as they are, what gets the engine going for them is the five guys in front of them. … It’s going to be a tall task to try to slow down their run game on Friday.”
Hoffman and Mink believe the Lions are ready for the challenge. So does Sellers. Ultimately, TKA’s third-year coach believes a TKA victory hinges on three factors. First, the Lions have to continue to excel on defense, win at the line of scrimmage and continue to force turnovers — having already logged 25 takeaways this season.
If the Lions can succeed in all three departments against Nashville Christian, Sellers believes they will have a good opportunity to clinch a semifinal berth on Friday.
“I feel good anytime I take the field with my 11,” Sellers said. “I tell them all the time that there isn’t another 11 in this state I would rather walk out on the field with. I love these guys and I believe in these guys every Friday night.”
