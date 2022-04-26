KNOXVILLE — The King’s Academy boys soccer coach Brent Frazier isn’t satisfied with safe play.
Though his team performed well during its 4-0 win over Grace Christian Academy on Tuesday at Johnson University, Frazier didn’t like the Lions’ tepid start, which included a one-goal lead heading into halftime.
Once King’s (6-2-1) got rolling, scoring three goals in the second half, he recognized the kind of play he wants to see from the Lions every time they take the pitch.
“They played well. I think they were playing conservative initially,” Frazier told The Daily Times. “I think they finally got settled down and felt like they could play our game. So they started playing the way we play, but I think they were just being conservative and being careful at first, and that’s not really the way I like to start a game.
“I want to score early and dominate. They were told to do that; they just didn’t, but they came through. After they settled down, I was pleased with what they did.”
Seconds after goalkeeper Nakelin McAfee rolled to the ground for a save, on the other side of the field, Henrique Duarte tumbled over defenders but got off a high corner shot that found the net, scoring the lone goal of the first half just over 15 minutes in.
Five minutes into the second half, Taiyo Nishimoto scored to notch a 2-0 TKA lead over GCA (5-4-1).
“Taiyo up front, he’s a force to be reckoned with,” Frazier said. “We started him off in the backfield, and then we just thought we would see what he could do up top. He’s quick, that’s why we put him up there.”
Frazier said Nishimoto, a key component of the Lions’ attack, suffered a hamstring injury, but he was optimistic that it won’t be a long-term ailment.
“He got back in there and played, so that’s a good sign I think,” Frazier said. “Ice him down, see where he goes from there.”
Guilherme Alberto took the offense into his own hands the rest of the way, booting in goals with 32 minutes, eight seconds and five minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the match, respectively.
“Actually, (Alberto) was off today,” Frazier said. “His passing was not what it usually is, but he certainly just kept fighting. His passing is usually more orchestrated with the twins and the other midfielders. He had some great plays but there was a lot that he lost that he wouldn’t normally lose.
“They were different in that regard, and it showed because when he couldn’t hold on to the ball, then we couldn’t get the play going that we wanted to play. Everybody has an off day, but he made up for it with those two goals, so I’m not upset.”
Frazier certainly has no reason to be upset with his midfield, which has paced TKA to an impressive run down the stretch of the regular season.
“(The midfielders) control the tempo for us. They really do,” Frazier said. “That midfield with Bernardo (Duarte) and Henrique and Guilherme, they really control the tempo of our game.”
