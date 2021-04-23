The King's Academy softball team stranded eight runners on base in an 8-3 loss to Bearden on Friday at The King's Academy.
Madisyn Thacker hit a solo home run as part of a two-hit day to highlight the the Lady Lions' outing. Kyndal Neubert and Harley McCall also notched a pair of hits.
Eighth grader Izzy Wilson surrendered eight runs (six earned) on 13 hits while striking out nine over seven innings against the Lady Bulldogs.
The King's Academy (18-13-1) will get a week off before concluding its regular season in a triple play Friday at Heritage High School, with its first game scheduled for 7 p.m. against Carter.
