With a seven-run lead after two innings, it seemed like The King’s Academy softball team might be in for a relatively easy night Monday as it kicked off a doubleheader against Christian Academy of Knoxville.
“We were very disciplined at the plate — we were making great solid contact, and there were minimal errors,” TKA’s Madisyn Thacker said. “As we went on, I feel like we lost that discipline a little bit.”
CAK proved just how dangerous losing focus can be when the Warriors answered with six runs in the top of the third to make it a one-run game. The Lady Lions were able to regroup after that rough inning, and their resiliency was on display as they pulled out a 11-10 victory over CAK at home.
They took care of business in less dramatic fashion afterward with a 10-0 win in three innings for the sweep over their Division II-A District 1 opponent.
McKelvey Cox and Cali Knight each recorded three RBIs for TKA (14-10, 3-3) in the first game and Thacker led the Lady Lions at the plate in the second with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
An eighth grader, Izzy Wilson pitched a no-hitter in the second contest. TKA coach Dayna Carter said Wilson wanted the opportunity to pitch again after having an off performance in the first game.
“Everybody felt like, ‘OK, that was way too close, we’ve got to get it into gear this time,” Carter said. “And Izzy knew, as the pitcher, a lot of that fell on her. She didn’t pitch her best, and that’s why she wanted the ball in the second game.”
In the first game, Baylee Stewart put TKA on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the first. With the bases loaded and just one out, the Lady Lions weren’t able to capitalize on their hot start as they struck out and hit a pop up to the first baseman in their next two at-bats.
However, they didn’t wait long to get right back to work with six runs in the bottom of the second. A pair of walks and a hit by pitch loaded the bases with no outs, and Kyndal Neubert drove in the first run of the inning when she reached on an error.
Harley McCall drove in the second when she was hit by a pitch, and Stewart grounded into a fielder’s choice to put TKA ahead 4-0. Cali Knight followed that up with a two-run single before McKelvey Cox rounded out the scoring for that inning with an RBI single of her own, stretching the Lady Lions’ lead to 7-0.
It was at that point CAK seemed to wake up. The Warriors led off the third inning with three straight singles before Charlotte Cole drove in two with a single, and Halle Bedwell added another with a groundout in their next at-bat.
With just one out, CAK’s Aubreigh Morgan hammered a two-run double to right field before Kyla Hill cut TKA’s advantage to 7-6 with an RBI single.
The Lady Lions then took a moment and gathered around Wilson in the circle, and rebounded by getting the next two outs to get out to maintain their lead.
“(Wilson) had struck out the inning before so, when I went out and talked to her, I said, ‘Is that at-bat still in your head?’” Carter said. “With her being so young, I think it got to her a little bit.”
Wilson confirmed that, yes, she was still dwelling on her last at-bat.
“I don’t like striking out — I don’t think anybody does,” Wilson said. “But even though I’m younger, I have to be a leader.”
The Lady Lions stretched their lead to 11-6 with four runs in the next two innings. Knight drew a walk with the bases loaded before Cox drove in two runs with a single in the bottom of the third, and Wilson scored TKA’s lone fourth-inning run with an RBI single.
Once again, CAK gave the Lady Lions a scare with four runs in the top of the fifth. Addison Smith drove in the first with an RBI single before Ashton Shamblee’s three-run homer to right field put the Warriors back within one run of closing the gap. Fortunately for TKA, Wilson struck out the final batter to end CAK’s comeback bid.
“We need to get them in as many situations as we can, and sometimes they’re going to fail — that’s how they learn,” Carter said. “My job is to get them prepared for May.”
The Lady Lions used another big second inning to take control of the second game of the night and, this time, they didn’t allow CAK to crawl back in it. McCall scored TKA’s first runs in the top of the first with a two-run double before the Lady Lions scored six in the second en route to the run-rule victory.
“That’s a huge confidence booster,” Thacker said. “We didn’t have a great weekend, so just to come out and perform that way is huge for us. … The team as a whole was loose — we were just playing ball.”
