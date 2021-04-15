The King's Academy softball team dropped the opener of a Division II-A District 1 doubleheader with Webb School of Knoxville, 7-6, but bounced back for a 19-16 victory in the nightcap on Thursday at Jane Hood Weekly Softball Field.
The Lady Lions (10-6, 5-4 Division II-A District 1) surrendered 14 runs in the first two innings of the finale but came all the way back to secure a split of the doubleheader with four runs in the third, seven in the fourth and eight in the fifth to walk it off.
TKA was unable to create the same magic in the opener after allowing all seven runs Webb scored in the third inning. The Lady Lions trimmed the deficit to one by pushing three runs across in the fourth but could not complete the comeback.
The King's Academy gets a break from district play when it hosts First Baptist Academy today at 5:30 p.m.
