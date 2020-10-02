SEYMOUR — For the first few minutes of The King’s Academy matchup with Middle Tennessee Christian it looked like the Lions might be in trouble, giving up three touchdowns in quick succession. Instead, TKA’s defense settled and Nakelin McAfee turned in a massive night as the Lions secured a 54-35 region win.
MTCS quarterback Austin Hooper led the Cougars to touchdowns on their first three drives, including possessions of three, one and nine plays as the visitors built a 22-6 lead in the first quarter.
“We knew that they had athletes and that their quarterback could spin it,” TKA coach Jonathan Sellers said. “They did a good job of protecting him and just made some plays early on. We knew that was going to happen. Now did I expect that to happen the first three series? No, I did not. But the defense has carried us a lot of times throughout this season, they’ve played well. Our kids turned it on, and we made a couple adjustments and it really helped us out.”
TKA (6-1, 4-1 D2 East) answered after MTCS (2-5, 2-2) went up by 16, driving 84 yards and scoring on the last play of the opening frame thanks to a 34-yard pass from Garrett Weekly to McAfee.
The long touchdown to end the first quarter led to a dominant second quarter for TKA as the Lions scored 27 straight points.
TKA’s defense settled after the first quarter, giving up 150 yards over the final three quarters after surrendering 179 in the first 12 minutes.
McAfee was the star of the night for TKA. The Lions’ offense kept on opening up holes and the junior tailback took full advantage, recording 291 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries.
“I can’t say enough about Nakelin,” Sellers said. “He’s continued to be great all year. He’s special. He’s hard to bring down and he commands a lot of people in the box and still makes it happen for us.”
McAfee’s offensive production wasn’t solely dependent on his rushing ability. The junior caught five passes for 97 yards and a touchdown in the win. In total, McAfee recorded 381 yards and averaged over 13 yards a touch.
“We just wanted to bounce back (from the Friendship Christian loss),” McAfee said. “My offensive line blocked for me good, so I had to make it happen.”
McAfee caught passes from a pair of quarterbacks Friday as Sellers rotated Zac Acuff and Garrett Weekly every possession.
Acuff went 10-of-17 passing for 106 yards while Weekly went 11-of-13 for 185 yards and two touchdowns. The duo spread the ball out across the offense with Cly’tavious Barnes, Jachim Williams, Marshawn Bowers and McAfee all recording catches.
“Both of them played great,” Sellers said. “Both of them played winning football, that’s the most important part. I’m proud of both of them. When both of them were in they completed their progressions, moved the chains and made sure we put points on the board.”
Weekly also added a pair of interceptions playing safety.
TKA will return to action next week when they travel to Oneida.
