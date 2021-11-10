Approximately 320 miles separate the Tennessee towns of Jackson and Seymour, but Jonathan Sellers isn’t fretting over the distance.
The King’s Academy’s coach has seen what his team is capable of on the road too many times.
“Any time you travel, obviously it has the ability to affect you,” Sellers told The Daily Times. “We joke all the time that we’re road warriors. We only played at the house twice this year in the regular season, once in the playoffs. Just about any time we travel, it’s a trip. Luckily we’ve won on a lot of trips.”
The Lions (8-3) will travel all those miles Friday to face University School of Jackson at 8 p.m. in the second round of the Division II-A playoffs.
“Now this one is about an hour-and-a-half longer than any other ones we’ve taken, but we’ve had a lot of practice at it,” Sellers said. “So hopefully we can manage it the way we manage most so we can just get on to the game at 7 o’clock (CT).”
It’s not just the trip that is daunting, though.
The Bruins (8-2) are on a six-game winning streak and averaging nearly 42 points per game. They have scored at least 50 points four times this season and cruised past Harding Academy, 42-6, in their first playoff game.
USJ made a deep playoff run last season, falling to Davidson Academy in the Division II-A BlueCross Bowl, but TKA also has experience facing tough postseason competition.
“We know how it goes to end your season in a quarterfinal, and obviously it’s going to take everything we’ve got and probably a little bit more to get over that hump this year,” Sellers said. “USJ, a lot of people will say is the best team in the state in our classification and they’ve earned that right. Just go look at the box scores.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to get to play this late in November and get a shot at making it to the final four.”
Just as the Bruins have a powerhouse offense, the Lions have reason for confidence in their own. Senior Nakelin McAfee is one of the area’s top tailbacks, mixing breakaway speed with a powerful frame and a workhorse attitude.
Sophomore quarterback Elijah Williams-Smith complements McAfee in the backfield, giving TKA a second choice for running the ball. He’s shown the ability to both keep the ball on read-options, then complete passes once defenses commit to stopping the Lions’ running game.
Sophomore Marshaun Bowers makes plays on offense as well as defense, acting as a lockdown corner to lead the latter unit leads the latter unit alongside standout teammates Zeke Connatser and Riley Webber.
“I’m proud that we came together closer as a team,” Bowers said. “Got the chemistry better with the quarterback. Friday, I hope we get a big old goose egg (on defense) because my eighth grade year, (USJ) came here and shut us out. I still remember that. I’m just trying to go back there and give them the same thing.”
While the Lions have plenty they could worry about on that long bus ride to Jackson, whether it be the Bruins’ impressive resume or their high-flying offense, they also have a lot of positives to ponder.
After already proving their “road warrior” status, TKA has a chance to make its upcoming trip the best so far.
“Definitely proud,” Sellers said. “For this program, this is the third straight quarterfinal that we’ve made it to, which a lot of people would just beg and hope and pray that that’s something they get to one time. You can ask any kid on this team, as much as we’re proud and we’re honored by that accomplishment, that’s not where we want to end.”
