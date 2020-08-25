A lot of uncertainty loomed over The King’s Academy volleyball team heading into this season.
The Lady Lions were forced to play without two of their top players because of injuries, leaving them with just six active ones on the roster with volleyball experience.
What TKA lacks in numbers, it makes up for in grit. That was certainly on display Tuesday night in a tri-match at Alcoa featuring the Lady Tornadoes, Lady Lions as well as William Blount.
“We were just in rhythm,” TKA coach Kelly Peterson said. “We have no depth but, injury free, I think we have a really good team and we can compete with anybody.”
TKA swept Alcoa and William Blount, downing the Lady Tornadoes, 25-13, 25-16, and the Lady Governors, 25-15, 25-21. William Blount notched a 25-11, 25-20 win over Alcoa.
The pair of wins were a major confidence boost for the Lady Lions, which entered Tuesday with a 1-4 record.
“We had a lot of good communication on the court, we all had a bunch of energy and, most of all, we had fun today,” TKA senior Bianca Hood said. “I did expect it to be a hard game and have some challenges, but I wasn’t expecting us to be this on fire and have that momentum.”
TKA staved off a William Blount comeback in the final set of the evening to secure the sweep. The Lady Govs trailed 23-14 before rallying to cut the deficit to three. With Hood serving, TKA got its final point courtesy of a Tia Carter kill.
A freshman, Carter is one of two new players on the squad having to quickly adapt.
“We definitely have to ask a lot from them because they had no experience prior,” said Hood, who led TKA in serving with 15 points against William Blount. “That meant quick practices — being able to communicate with us on the court. They definitely had to step up and be at our level, and they did.”
TKA got off to a strong start with a decisive win over Alcoa in the opening set. The Lady Tornadoes came alive in the second one, but serving errors plagued them, and they were never able to recover from TKA’s 7-1 start.
Alcoa is young, with 16 of 21 players either freshman or sophomores, and they’re still finding their groove and building confidence.
“You’re going to take your lumps with such a young group,” Alcoa coach Sam Thomas said. “It’s about the process. They’ve got to grow and trust each other, and I think there was some of that tonight. Some of the girls really stepped up their play and started recognizing what they need to do. It’s just a matter of all of them doing that.”
For the Lady Tornadoes, Caleigh Carruthers notched a team-high six kills over four sets.
Alcoa and TKA weren’t the only teams fighting through some adversity Tuesday. The Lady Govs were forced to rely on their sophomore setter, Camryn Crysdale, while their starter Abby Cross recovers from an ankle injury. Crysdale finished the night with 23 assists over four sets.
“She’s doing a great job leading the team,” William Blount coach Kendra Swafford said. “We had a little bit of a struggle this last weekend just trying to adjust to that, but I definitely saw a bounce back and our energy was high.”
Madison Coffey led the Lady Govs with 11 kills while Gracie Love had 16 digs for the night.
The Lady Govs appear to be sustaining their upward trajectory after winning almost three times as many games in 2019 as it did the year before. They downed state finalist Concord Christian last week to give them good reason for optimism.
Swafford said she hopes Cross will return to the lineup this week. TKA will also enjoy the return of injured senior Lauren Collins on Thursday.
“Getting her back, we’ll find our footing from there,” Peterson said. “Coming off that first week, which was a little rocky, this really does give us a lot of confidence.”
