MURFREESBORO — Kolbie Greene dove to the floor as the ball bounced on The King’s Academy’s side of the court for the final time this season.
The senior setter picked herself up off the ground without hesitation, gathered her teammates and uttered, “Good job,” with a smile on her face.
The Lady Lions fell a set short of advancing to the Division II-A state championship game at Middle Tennessee Christian School, losing to Goodpasture on Wednesday, 22-25, 15-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-10, but even that was enough of a storybook ending in Greene’s eyes.
“I’m proud of us for even making it to the second day,” Greene told The Daily Times. “Who can come out with seven players and still fight, still put the effort in, run around with no energy, just adrenaline, and push forward for each other.
“I see past the volleyball skills in life because volleyball is so much more than just the game. Those are my best friends, and I push hard for them. I’m not disappointed at all, and I know that’s rare, but we made it here and that’s because we worked our butts off every single day.”
Greene admits that there was a point when she thought the final game of her high school career would be today against Notre Dame, the team The King’s Academy (22-9) defeated to win its second consecutive region championship on Oct. 12.
The Lady Lions took the first two sets against Goodpasture (32-3) a day after losing to the Lady Cougars in straight sets to open the tournament, but fatigue from an inability to substitute and what amounted to home-court advantage for Goodpasture proved to be the deciding factors.
TKA led for a total of two points over the final three sets — each of which came when it scored the opening point in the fourth and fifth set.
“I definitely thought we would be playing tomorrow, but Goodpasture fought back,” Greene said. “I don’t think we laid down. Yes, there were a few things we could improve on, but it’s not even about skills at that point. It’s all about your energy level, and Goodpasture could easily sub in anyone if they’re tired.
“We were literally running off adrenaline, and I think that is a huge advantage that Goodpasture had. At some point, I thought I was going to pass out, but I was still fighting because I was no going to give up.
“That’s one thing about this team — we were not going to give up.”
That much was evident after the Lady Lions fell behind 8-4 in the fifth set and The King’s Academy coach Kelly Peterson called a timeout. Greene took command of the huddle, reminding her teammates that there was still time to overcome everything going against TKA.
Junior outside hitter Valeriya Varnakova logged a kill out of the timeout, and the Lady Lions pulled within two after an ace from senior middle hitter Lauren Collins. TKA never got any closer.
“I was telling them that we needed to do this and that, but it really comes from them, not from me,” Peterson said. “Kolbie is our leader, and she needed to do that. She tried, but we just let too many balls hit the floor and that’s what it boiled down to.”
The King’s Academy bounced back from its opening-round loss to Goodpasture on Tuesday with a straight-set victory over Battle Ground Academy later in the afternoon, setting up a rematch with the Lady Cougars.
The Lady Lions fell short of enacting their revenge, but that ending will take nothing away from the story they have written over the past two seasons, reaching the state tournament despite playing with six players throughout the season.
A single injury or sickness, emphasis on the latter this season because of the pandemic, could have derailed TKA’s journey, and yet, it prevailed time and time again before falling short of its ultimate goal.
“That is a family out there on the court,” Greene said. “We have grown up together, and that connection is there. It’s a miracle to be here with them. We played our hearts out, and it sucks it ended this way, but I walk off this court with a smile on my face just knowing that we played for each other.”
