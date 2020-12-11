SEYMOUR — A few freshmen walked through the doors of the Polly-Enix Tibbets Athletic and Academic Building at The King’s Academy as Kolbie Greene readied to sign her National Letter of Intent with Milligan University on Friday.
Greene expected her parents, her coaches and her teammates to be in attendance, but this particular crowd came as a surprise. It should not have been, given Greene’s propensity to impact those around here on a regular basis.
“I’m blind to that, and I like to be blind to the fact that people look up to me because I don’t want to put off that I’m a leader in that sense of way, but to know that people do view me that way, it just blows my mind because it just reminds me that everything I do is being seen by someone around me,” Greene told The Daily Times. “As a senior looking back on my past, my one goal was to be a leader and to show Christ’s love through everything I do, and to hear and see that I was a leader, those are the most rewarding words I could ever receive.”
It was a sentiment shared by every person who offered congratulatory remarks to Greene before she put pen to paper.
Greene is a talented setter who averaged 8.04 assists and 3.03 digs per set this season while boasting a .189 hitting percentage and a 92.5 serving percentage this season for the Lady Lions, but her leadership shines through more than her ability.
She was the heart and soul for a TKA team that won both a district and region championship, punched its ticket to the Division II-A state tournament for the second consecutive season and won the program’s first state tournament match against Battle Ground Academy on Oct. 20. With the season on the line, she was the one who stepped in the middle of the team huddle to deliver an impassioned speech to motivate her teammates.
The Lady Lions came up short, but the moment was not lost on anybody, even Greene, who came along way to feel comfortable in an instance like that.
“Growing up, I was always in the shadow,” Greene said. “I was very insecure, and I was never outgoing until I found myself as a freshman. It all started with volleyball because coach Kelly (Peterson) would always tell that who I am on the court is who I needed to be all the time.
“Being a chosen captain growing up, I was like, ‘I don’t deserve that,’ but that has gotten me where I am today. Being put into the position, that makes the uncomfortable become comfortable. I think whenever I’m chosen as a captain and I don’t think I deserve it, I think the Lord knows that I do deserve it, so I better own up to my position.”
Greene embraces being a leader in much more than volleyball, so much so that she originally intended to not pursue a collegiate career because she wanted to be known as more than just an athlete. She never wanted to play for a Division-I program because she felt that she would be “owned for the sport.”
Former TKA assistant coach Bailey Baker, who played at Milligan, gave Greene one final pitch about her alma mater, and Greene decided to give the program a shot.
“They’ve known about me for three years and I had no idea,” Greene said. “I talked to coach (Doneva) Bays on the phone and took my visit and I was ready to sign. I was so confident because everywhere I walked it was like Christ’s love was there. I felt like I belonged there.”
Nobody on hand to celebrate with Greene would argue, and they also know exactly what she will bring to a program that has made two consecutive NAIA National Championship appearances.
“She will walk on the court there confidently knowing what she has to do,” Peterson said. “She really is one of those natural leaders who just kind of attracts people. At Milligan, I think she will be a good fit for what they need and will be able to step on the court and help them in her position and the team.”
