SEYMOUR — Lauren Collins and Maggie Olson have always had a lot in common.
Both standouts on The King’s Academy volleyball team, they have known each other since they were 3 years old. They both have older sisters named Lydia, who Collins and Olson both credit with sparking their interest in volleyball.
However, Collins and Olson’s similarities didn’t produce an instant connection between the two.
“Honestly, when we were in elementary school, we didn’t like each other,” said Olson, a libero/defensive specialist. “Once we got to middle school, we started getting really close.”
The pair went on to become best friends and have since helped TKA make program history with its deepest postseason run yet. On Wednesday, they shared another special moment when they simultaneously signed National Letters of Intent to continue their volleyball careers at the collegiate level.
Collins committed to play for Tusculum, joining her sister on the Pioneers’ roster, while Olson will play for Tennessee Wesleyan.
“It hasn’t really sunk in yet that I get to be a collegiate athlete,” Olson said. “That’s not an opportunity a lot of people get to have.”
Both Olson and Collins have played significant roles in growing TKA’s program. Collins — a middle hitter/outside hitter — joined the team in 2016 as an eighth grader and helped the Lady Lions advance to their first state tournament. The stability she provides on the back line has proven to be crucial for them ever since.
Olson and Collins helped TKA notch another milestone in 2019 when the team advanced past the state quarterfinals for the first time. The Lady Lions took it a step farther this season when they fell one set shy of making it to the Division II-A championship match, ending with a 22-9 record.
Getting to that point was an especially impressive feat given TKA had just seven players, meaning the team competed without substitutions all season.
“Everything was special about this year just because we’ve all grown up together,” Collins said. “Obviously, we wanted to go to the championship, but I think we gave it our all.”
Among the driving forces for the Lady Lions was the fact that many of their opponents didn’t take them seriously because of their short roster. The discrepancy in team sizes was always starkly defined by TKA’s empty bench during matches.
“We would hear teams talking about, ‘They’re so small, this is going to be so easy,’” Olson said. “We were underestimated a lot. We would kind of be glad when they’d say that because it would give us the drive to beat them.”
Collins didn’t hesitate when asked if she also felt the Lady Lions were written off ahead of matches.
“Oh no doubt, like all the time” Collins said. “It makes us laugh. We really don’t care because we know our potential.”
That confidence was tested over the summer when Collins got into a serious car accident on June 16. On the left side of her body, she suffered a broken hand that required surgery involving a plate and four screws, and she had a gash on her elbow that needed 35 stitches. She also suffered a hemorrhage in her eye.
In the immediate aftermath of the crash, Collins questioned whether she’d be able to bounce back from her injuries and return to the level of play at which she was competing before. But the day of the accident, she got an unexpected surprise when Tusculum volleyball coaches walked into her hospital room.
They were there visiting Taylor Blythe — a TKA alum and player for Tusculum who was in the car with Collins during the accident. The sight of those coaches was overwhelming to Collins.
“I literally cried,” Collins said. “I was so worried about not being able to go to camp for them and not being able to do this and that, and they just didn’t care. They knew that they wanted me.”
Just like that, Collins knew Tusculum was the right fit for her. She was able to return to action for TKA two-and-a-half months later — a major relief for the Lady Lions.
“Lauren was such a key part of our team — we were like, ‘If she can’t play, we’re not going to go to state,” Olson said. “Thankfully, Lauren did a lot of therapy and got to come back. It was amazing. It made a world of difference.”
As for what it will feel like playing against one another, both Olson and Collins are looking forward to finding out. It certainly won’t change their friendship, though.
“I’m so excited,” Collins said. “I know she’s going to do great things where she’s going, and she’s definitely going to impact the team.”
