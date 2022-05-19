SEYMOUR — Nahzir Bergen came to The King’s Academy from Aruba with the hope of getting an opportunity to play collegiate baseball.
The senior signed with Johnson University on Thursday inside the auditorium at The King’s Academy to fulfill a lifelong dream. It also served as a surprise to his mother, who still lives in Aruba but flew in to visit for the first time since August.
“This is a dream come true for me to be able to sign and go to college,” Bergen said. “It means a lot for her to be here since she’s never actually been able to see me play during my high school career. It’s a blessing that she got to be here, and I’m so grateful that I was able to do it in front of her and surprise her.”
Bergen and Johnson University first connected in the fall, and Bergen said the program stood out because of the relationship he built with the coaching staff.
It was an added bonus that the Royals, who went 15-27 this season, were open to Bergen’s desire to be a two-way player.
“We’ve talked a lot about it, and they have told me that I actually have a lot of potential to do it,” Bergen said. “For them to give me the opportunity to do both is incredible. Maybe I’ll have to do more pitching or more hitting — it depends on what I excel at — but I’m just grateful they’re giving me the opportunity to do both.”
Bergen was one of two seniors to suit up for The King’s Academy this season, along with Ethan Ridderstap, who also signed with Johnson earlier in the year, and played an influential role in the Lions setting a program record with 21 wins.
“It made it a lot easier because you can work on other things when you know you have guys like him that you can lean on in that first year,” The King’s Academy coach Matt Storm said. “I think (Bergen and Ridderstap) have helped build that foundation for the other guys. The younger guys now understand what we’re trying to accomplish and they understand that if they follow the process, they can do the same thing those two guys have done.”
Bergen hopes to one day play professional baseball.
He knew the journey toward that goal would be long and that it started with being successful at The King’s Academy. He had no problem accomplishing that feat, and he is now tasked with doing the same at Johnson.
The chance to thrive at the next level will come in due time, but in that moment, as he signed, he knew the dream was a little bit closer. It meant even more that the people who are encouraging him to chase that dream were right beside him.
“It’s a relief,” Bergen said. “It’s not like you’ve made it, but you’re one step closer to your dreams. I know it sounds selfish, but I want to sign a professional contract so I can help my mom pay for my brother’s college (education) and get my mom to be able to come live with us in the United States.
“I just have to keep chasing my dreams and following what God has planned for me because if you dream big, maybe one day you will make it.”
