HARDIN VALLEY — Zak Acuff made a promise to his dad a while ago that he wouldn’t have to pay for his college education.
On Wednesday afternoon, The King’s Academy quarterback delivered on that vow when he signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his football career at Missouri Western State University.
It also happened to be his dad’s birthday when Acuff made his commitment official at his signing at D1 Knoxville Sports Training & Therapy.
“Zak has been one of those kids who, from a young age, has always wanted to play college football,” Zak’s dad, Scott Acuff, said. “I told him the best birthday present he could give me was a free education, and he came through. We couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Acuff has been critical in the Lions’ success at the helm of their offense the last two years, helping TKA post a combined 11-3 record against Division II-A East Region opponents. A two-year captain and all-state quarterback, he threw for more than 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns both seasons at TKA after transferring there in 2019 from Grace Christian in Knoxville.
TKA coach Jonathan Sellers said he instantly knew Zak Acuff was going to be a special player for the Lions while watching him perform in 7-on-7 drills the summer leading up to Acuff’s first season with the team.
“You just knew from watching him that he had phenomenal arm talent and was going to be a special kid,” Sellers said. “We joke all the time about how I won’t warm up with him in warmups because he’ll tear your hands up. I’ll tell him all the time, ‘Unless you’re going to throw it soft, man, I’m out.’
“The way he can spin the football — very few people can do that.”
It was a skill Scott Acuff said he noticed when Zak was 4 years old and already throwing spirals. At age 7, Zak Acuff got into youth football and — as luck would have it one day — a player’s absence at practice changed the course of Zak’s football career.
“One kid didn’t show up to practice, and I was like, ‘OK, I’ll take that spot,’” Zak Acuff said. “It happened to be quarterback, and I happened to be decent at it.”
“He raised his hand when we needed somebody to step in, and he’s played quarterback ever since,” Scott Acuff added. “It’s weird how things work out.”
Zak Acuff’s years at TKA have involved some phenomenal performances, such as when he threw for more than 500 yards in just three quarters at Grace Franklin as a junior.
He said beating Seymour in the Lions’ 2020 season-opener was an especially fond memory. Zak Acuff threw for two touchdowns and ran for one in that game to lead the Lions past the Eagles, 28-21, in the Battle of Boyds Creek.
“Beating Gatlinburg-Pittman, Senior Night — that was also a big one,” Zak Acuff said before realizing his list of highlights at TKA was too long to recount on the spot. “There are just too many. I enjoyed every game and every moment playing football.”
Fortunately for Zak Acuff, his playing career appears to be far from over. He said he had a feeling when he walked onto the campus at Missouri Western State that he just couldn’t explain, but he knew it felt right.
“It just felt like home,” Zak Acuff said. “It means everything. I promised my dad that he wouldn’t have to pay for my college and, on his birthday today, I fulfilled it for him, so it was a great gift.”
