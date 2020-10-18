Todd Wright fielded a lot of questions about whether he would be on the sidelines for William Blount this winter.
Wright has been able to juggle his duties as girls basketball coach and father of a basketball-playing son in recent years, but that would have been an impossibility this season with his son becoming a sophomore and therefore elevating to the junior varsity — and potentially varsity — team.
The Lady Governors begin a search for a new girls basketball coach this week after Wright announced his resignation Friday to go teach at Oak Ridge High School, which is five minutes from his home.
“I can’t explain what that school has meant to me the last eight years,” Wright told The Daily Times. “I told my students yesterday in class that I’ve poured blood, sweat and tears into William Blount. It’s been like another home to me, and I knew the decision was going to be very difficult, but it was kind of a no-brainer.”
Wright amassed a 156-101 record with six region tournament appearances in his eight years at the helm. The Lady Governors reached the region tournament five consecutive years starting with the 2014-15 campaign and ending in 2018-19 and won more than 20 games in four of those seasons.
The only other program in the region to reach the tournament each of those five seasons was Bearden.
“We were really good because I had really good players,” Wright said. “To watch a lot of those girls go on and sign Division-I and Division-II scholarships, and not only sign those scholarships, but be major contributors at those universities they went to made me so happy.
“To get texts from those girls has been great. I tell people all the time that the players and the relationships I’ve made with those players over the years has been No. 1 to me.”
Wright is not ruling out a return to coaching at some point, but at the moment he is more focused on watching from stands and cheering on his son.
“I’m sure when I leave in the afternoons, especially in November, I’m probably going to find my way through the gym on the way out and watch the boys and girls teams practice just to see that,” Wright said. “There is no question that I’m going to miss it a little bit, but I’m ready for a break and the opportunity to be a fan and be a dad.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.