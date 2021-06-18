Tennessee coach Tony Vitello was named the National College Baseball Writers Association’s Mike Martin National Coach of the Year on Friday, becoming the second coach in program history to earn the distinction, joining Rod Delmonico (1995).
Vitello was also named National Coach of the Year by Perfect Game on Friday, making him the first coach in program history to win coach of the year honor from two separate organizations.
Vitello has guided Tennessee to one of its best seasons in program history, leading the Vols to a 50-16 record and their first College World Series appearance since 2005.
UT’s 50 wins are the most in a season since a program-record 54 victories in 1995.
Tennessee won its first SEC Eastern division title since 1997 after posting a 20-10 record in league play and winning eight of its 10 conference series, including all five series on the road. Tennessee also made its first appearance in the SEC Tournament Championship Game since 1995.
The Vols will begin their run in Omaha, Nebraska against Virginia at 2 p.m. (1 p.m. local) after going 5-0 in the in their NCAA Regional and Super Regionals, both of which were hosted in Knoxville.
