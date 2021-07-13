KNOXVILLE — Tennessee athletic director Danny White announced Tuesday that nine head coaches recently finalized contract extensions, highlighted by baseball coach Tony Vitello restructuring his deal through the 2026 season.
Men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes, women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper, softball coach Karen Weekly, swimming and diving coach Matt Kredich, men’s tennis coach Chris Woodruff, women’s tennis coach Alison Ojeda, men’s golf coach Brennan Webb and rowing coach Lisa Glenn also signed extensions.
“First, I’d like to acknowledge the fact that I inherited a very impressive roster of head coaches when I arrived at Tennessee back in January,” White said in a university release. “That’s a credit to those who came before me. Extending contracts for successful coaches is one indicator of a healthy athletics program, and we plan on continuing to be aggressive with extensions and rewarding success moving forward.
“I am excited to work with these talented leaders to ensure that our programs continue building toward our bold, ambitious future. We want to support and maintain high graduation rates and championship aspirations — conference and national — across all of our sports. Great days are ahead of us, Vol Nation.”
Vitello won the NCBWA National Coach of the Year award after leading Tennessee to its third 50-win season in program history en route to its first College World Series appearance since 2005. Along the way, the Vols won their first SEC East division title since 1997, hosted an NCAA regional for the first time since 2005 and hosted their first super regional in program history.
Vitello will receive $350,000 in base pay plus $1,150,000 in supplemental pay for a total salary of $1.5 million — up from $600,000 — with the potential for more in incentives.
He will make 75% of any revenue received by the university from an endorsement or consultation contract with a bat or equipment manufacturer exceeding $200,000 in revenue. He will also receive $112,000 for any College World Series appearances, $140,000 for winning the College World Series, $15,000 for any single-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) between 960 and 980 and $25,000 for a single-year APR above 980.
If Tennessee terminates Vitello’s contract before June 20, 2024, it will have to pay him 100% of the remaining contract. UT will pay 50% of the remaining contract after June 30, 2024. Vitello will pay the university $1 million if he terminates the agreement without cause before June 30, 2023, $750,000 before June 30, 2024 and $250,000 before June 30, 2025.
Harper, who signed a two-year extension through the 2025-26 season, was the only other coach of a major sport to receive a raise, increasing her supplemental pay from $475,000 to $525,000 each year to go along with her previously agreed upon annual base compensation of $275,000.
Barnes also signed a two-year extension through the 2025-26 season but did not receive a raise. His previous extension that he signed in 2019 brought with it an annual supplemental pay increase of $250,000, but that annual increase drops to $100,000 in the two-year window of this extension.
Weekly, who took full control of the program after Ralph Weekly retired on June 23, signed through 2025.
Kredich, Woodruff, Ojeda and Webb each signed through 2026 and Glenn’s contract now runs through June 2024.
