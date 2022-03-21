KNOXVILLE — Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel made a quick impression on the field in his first season, now he’s doing the same on the recruiting trail.
The Vols added to their offensive arsenal Monday with the commitment of 2023 consensus five-star quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava Jr. out of Long Beach Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, California, making him the highest-rated commit in Heupel’s short tenure at Tennessee.
His long list of suitors included Oregon, Alabama, Georgia and Miami among others.
Iamaleava announced his commitment via a video posted on his Instagram with the caption “VOL NATION I’m here.”
“First off, I want to thank the lord for blessing me with the opportunity to further my education and play the game that I love,” Iamaleava said in the video. “Thank you everyone that’s been a part of my process. I want to thank every university that invested their time in recruiting me. I really appreciate the love that you guys have shown. I want to thank my parents for pushing to be the best. Thank you guys for sticking with me through it all … With that being said, I will be committing to the University of Tennessee. Go Vol Nation.”
Tennessee made an impression on the 6-foot-5, 195-pound signal caller during his visit to Knoxville earlier this month. With his family in tow, Iamaleava was in attendance during the Tennessee men’s basketball team’s win over Arkansas at Thompson-Boling Arena on March 5 during his official visit when the student section erupted in a “We want Nico” chant.
That same message was spread among Vols fans on social media and even made its way onto the rock on the Tennessee campus when Iamaleava arrived on March 4.
“The atmosphere in Knoxville is crazy, I don’t even know the word, if there’s a word for it,” Iamaleava’s mother, Leina Iamaleava said in the video. “Everyone went, and I don’t like that kind of attention, but I thought it was pretty cool to witness that and experience that. … The basketball game that we went to, I cried. I couldn’t be any more happy or blessed. I’m proud of you son.”
Iamaleava, who transferred to Long Beach Poly from Warren High School in Downey, California, ahead of his senior season, is currently rated as the seventh-best prospect in the nation and the fourth-best quarterback in the Class of 2023 according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
His commitment moves the Vols' 2023 class, which already has five total commitments, just outside of the top 10 at No. 11 and No. 3 in the SEC behind Arkansas and Georgia.
