MURFREESBORO — In the short term, Heritage track and field assistant coach Alex Morgan is disappointed. In the long term, he couldn’t be more excited.
Two Mountaineers, Grant Campbell in the boys’ high jump and Conner Overly in the boys’ 800 meter run, competed in Thursday’s Class AAA state track and field championships at MTSU’s Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium.
Though neither finished in the way they hoped, Morgan knows that just the experience itself is enough to not only be content with, but also to build off of.
“They didn’t have the performances they wanted or we wanted, but we’re proud of that we made it here and we get to experience this,” Morgan told The Daily Times. “It’s definitely a learning experience that they can take with them.”
Campbell finished seventh in the high jump with a 6-2 mark, earning two points. It was a subpar tally for the junior, who won the state high jump title last season but has since been plagued by lingering ailments.
“I think he’s a little burned,” Morgan said. “It’s been a long season. He’s had a lot of up and downs this season. He’s had problems with his knees all season with basketball and high jump, so that’s kind of compounded. For him to go out here and not be first, he’s so used to winning all the time that maybe it’s a humbling experience.
“Maybe he can take this into next season on just how to approach the season better because we had a lot of changes with coaches and him having to train other places. So I think he handled it well. I think he’ll come back stronger for next year.”
Overly tallied a 1:59.08 finish in the 800, good for ninth overall. He was just barely behind eighth-place finisher David Brown of Franklin, who ran it in 1:58.91.
While Overly, a senior, didn’t end up on the podium, he’ll be remembered for something entirely different at Heritage. In just his first full season running track for the school, he rallied younger athletes and helped set a strong foundation for the program in the coming years.
“I think he’s been a great leader for our team,” Morgan said. “He wasn’t the best on our team for the first year he started, but he’s really come along and he’s brought a lot of the younger guys under his wing. They’ve followed suit and they’ve improved too, so just his leadership has been super important and it’s been integral to our team and how much our boys have improved. So he’s really been a big part of that.”
It’s all part of a larger process in the eyes of Morgan, who ran track for Heritage himself. The fact Heritage had several athletes make it to state this year speaks volumes about not only the program’s current status, but the strides it’s taken to get there.
He can see even more success ahead.
“I was over the moon about (Heritage having athletes at state) because whenever I was in high school, we didn’t have people who were invested or necessarily cared about track and cross country,” Morgan said. “So to take our program from bottom of the barrel to what it is now, it’s been one of my biggest accomplishments.
“They’re all bought in to our program, and I think that’s just gong to continue as they get older and especially as the rest of our guys matters because a lot of them are so young. They’re just going to develop and get better and better from here, so I’m really excited to see where we can go.”
