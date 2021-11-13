KNOXVILLE — Hendon Hooker looked over to the sideline in the direction of the Tennessee coaching staff.
For about five seconds, the Vols offense stayed on the field, clearly contemplating an attempt at the end zone at the Georgia 3-yard line on fourth-and-goal, but head coach Josh Heupel waved them in and Chase McGrath connected on a 24-yard field goal to give UT its second lead of the game at 10-7 with 1:39 left in the first quarter.
The Vols didn’t score again until late in the fourth quarter.
Tennessee’s high octane offense came into Saturday’s matchup with the No. 1 Bulldogs averaging 460 yards and close to 40 points per game, and for two quarters, that offense was the only team in 10 games to give Georgia’s vaunted defense fits.
It started with a 77-yard opening drive that ended in a Hooker touchdown pass to Velus Jones Jr. to put the Vols up, 7-0. Even when Georgia answered to tie the game, UT was knocking on the door of becoming the first team to score multiple touchdowns on a Bulldogs defense that was holding teams to 6.6 points per game.
After settling for McGrath’s field goal, the Vols were outscored 31-7 and Georgia went on to win 41-17 at Neyland Stadium on Homecoming Saturday.
“Disappointed in the outcome,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “Obviously a really good Georgia team ... there’s some things that we had to do better to change the way the game was played in the second half and down the stretch.”
Tennessee (5-5, 3-4 SEC) posted 159 yards in the first quarter but followed up that start with just 25 total yards in the second quarter. The Vols defense held Georgia (10-0, 8-0 SEC) to a game-tying field goal midway through the second to make it 10-10, then scored again on a Bennett 9-yard touchdown to take its first lead, 17-10.
The UT offense’s spiral came to a head when Hooker, who had thrown just one interception since taking over the starting quarterback job, missed receiver Jalin Hyatt high and wide on a pass and the ball was instead snatched out of the air by Bulldogs defensive back Derion Kendrick.
Five plays later, Bennett found James Cook 23-yard downfield to extend the lead to 24-10 just before halftime.
“Whether (Hooker) was juiced up, body not in the right position or just the pressure they were getting and him being a little bit rushed in the pocket,” Heupel said. “We were just a little bit off. That one interception was (thrown high) and there were a couple of passes that sailed on him.”
The Vols managed 203 yards in the second half, with 136 coming in the fourth quarter with the game mostly out of reach, but even as drives moved into plus territory with a little momentum, Georgia shut it down quickly in the form of two fourth-down stops and a forced fumble on a strip sack of Hooker inside the 15-yard line.
For the fourth-straight week, UT’s run game was virtually non-existent after accounting for 61 yards on 11 carries in the first quarter before finding very little breathing room against the Bulldog’ defensive line. The Vols mustered just 55 total yards on the ground and 51 of those were from Hooker on the few occasions he was able to escape pressure.
“You lose the turnover battle 2-0, you can’t do that,” Heupel said. “The redzone for us offensively was not good enough. You change those two things you’ve got a chance to play it down to the end. Our kids know who and what they are and will continue to fight.”
Tillman headlines offense: Cedric Tillman carried UT receivers with 10 catches for a career-high 200 yards.
He scored the Vols’ lone second half touchdown when he caught a Joe Milton 12-yard pass with 3:38 left in the fourth quarter.
For Tillman, being the offense that has put the most points on Georgia to date was an expectation.
“I think one of the biggest things was that a lot of teams are scared of (Georgia),” Tillman said. “The offense, we weren’t scared at all. We wanted the test. We think we’re one of the best offenses so of course we wanted to be ourselves against the best ... We executed some times but not all the time.”
Tillman had to take a bulk of the targets after JaVonta Payton left the game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury, but Ramel Keyton stepped up in his place and came up with five catches for 48-yards also a career high for the junior.
“Obviously, (Payton) has been a huge part of what we’ve done offensively,” Heupel said. “(Keyton) steps in and does some really nice things. He doesn’t have the same game experience as JaVonta did but the next man up, man. That’s the nature of the game.”
Up next: Tennessee has two winnable games with a chance to reach seven wins in the Heupel’s first season with 5-5 South Alabama and 2-8 Vanderbilt on the docket.
Seven wins would be the most in the first season for a UT head coach since Lane Kiffin went 7-6 in 2009.
The Vols will host the Jaguars next Saturday at Neyland Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Georgia meanwhile wrapped up SEC play unbeaten on Saturday and has Charleston Southern next week before ending its season against rival Georgia Tech on Nov. 27 in Atlanta.
