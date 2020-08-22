After Alcoa teammate Jordan Harris tossed Andrew Hudson-Jackson to the turf for a 5-yard loss, Alcoa’s Solomon Tyson began pounding his chest with 3:36 remaining in the third quarter. When Blackman called a timeout, the senior defensive tackle turned toward the Tornado sideline and flexed both arms.
Tyson and his fellow Alcoa defenders had a blast throughout Saturday's season opener at Bill Bailey Stadium, because they were dominating Blackman. The Tornadoes only permitted 27 yards on 37 plays during their 35-7 Bludgeoning of Blackman. They didn’t even allow Blackman to cross midfield.
“I think nobody will score on our defense,” Tyson said. “I am going to try to keep that true.”
The Tornadoes (0-1) certainly didn’t give Blackman’s offense any hope of reaching the end zone on Saturday. The Blaze’s only score came on a 34-yard fumble recovery from Todd Lark. But besides that, Blackman’s efforts to move the football proved futile. The Tornadoes recorded 11 tackles for loss and only allowed four first downs. Their performance helped the offense overcome a shaky start, as the Tornadoes scored four touchdowns in the game’s final 17 minutes to turn a competitive game into a rout.
“I am really proud of our kids,” Alcoa defensive coordinator Brian Nix said. “They just had to be disciplined tonight. We were going to try to keep it super simple, make a few general calls, a couple of coverages and let them execute. They played great. You go watch the film, there was no unbelievable call. It wasn’t like I was calling these unbelievable calls and rolling coverages. It was some pretty generic 3-4 defense.”
Nix, though, didn’t have to complicate matters on defense. The Tornadoes didn’t have any preseason scrimmages because of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, their defense couldn’t have played much better. The front four controlled the trenches. His linebackers and safeties relentlessly pursued the football.
“A point of emphasis for us the last two weeks was communication,” Nix said. “We wanted to make sure that we get lined up, echo the call. We did more than we’ve ever done during team periods where the coaches were off the field and the guys had to make the checks, make the calls, just communicate with each other because we haven’t had a scrimmage or an opportunity to compete this fall. … We have had zero competitive environments since the state championship last season.”
Alcoa’s offense, though, had to shake off some rust early in the game, committing four turnovers through three quarters. The fourth turnover gave Blackman the ball at its 34-yard line in a 7-7 game.
But that’s when the Alcoa onslaught began.
Ahmaudd Sankey attoned for his fumble by intercepting a Blackman pass and returning it to the Blaze’s 27-yard line. On the next play, Zach Lunsford uncorked a 27-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Anderson to give the Tornadoes a 14-7 lead.
Isiah Cox traveled 43 yards to the end zone on Alcoa’s next possession. Alcoa continued to extend its lead from there.
“I thought we did an excellent job, especially for the first game.” Nix said. “This feels so good right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.