Maryville College suffered the wrath of the Brevard defense — the best in the USA South — for the second time in six months on Saturday.
The Scots were limited to 143 total yards and 11 first downs in a 31-0 loss to the Tornados on Ives-Lemel Family Field in Brevard, North Carolina.
Maryville College (1-5, 1-3 USA South) was limited to 147 yards and nine first downs back on March 27 as part of the shortened 2021 spring season, but its defense was able to keep it in contention until the final buzzer.
That was not the case this time around.
Brevard (4-2, 2-1) tallied 362 total yards against a Maryville College unit that has not performed up its internal expectations since its season opener against then-No. 25 Berry when it held the Vikings to 254 total yards and two touchdowns on drives that lasted a combined 30 yards.
Brevard quarterback Taylor Jackson III completed 14 of 24 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns. The first was a 3-yard toss to Jerome Bass to open the scoring and the second was 40-yard pass to Zackary Orr with two minutes, 38 seconds left in the first half. The final two came in the third quarter to cement the result before the final period even started.
Maryville College was once again plagued by an anemic running game that amassed 41 yards on 32 carries, which prevented senior quarterbacks Nelson Smith and Trevor Thomas from establishing anything through the air. The duo combined for 102 on 19-of-33 passing.
The Scots will attempt to avoid another losing streak when they travel to face North Carolina Wesleyan at noon on Oct. 16 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
