KNOXVILLE — When overtime began Monday in Thompson-Boling Arena, all the statistics, rankings and win-loss records meant nothing.
No. 7 Tennessee came back from a nine-point halftime deficit to tie Arkansas at 75 to end regulation. The Razorbacks built their lead through tenacity and toughness, and it was now time for the Lady Vols to do the same in order to win.
They responded aptly, out-dueling Arkansas in overtime for an 86-83 victory and bouncing back from a heartbreaking loss to unranked Auburn the game prior.
“It’s all about toughness and grit,” senior wing Rae Burrell said. “Arkansas was playing tough, but we had to play tougher. It was the little things that brought us back. Every play mattered, and thought we made smart decisions.”
Burrell, who recently returned to the starting lineup after dealing with an injury, scored 21 points and was 3-for-6 on 3-pointers; her output was second only to junior guard Jordan Horston, who tallied a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead Tennessee (19-2, 8-1 SEC).
The two standouts showed the type of toughness that will be key for the Lady Vols down the stretch, as teams like Arkansas, which is unranked but has pulled off wins against other key SEC teams, will do everything they can to upset them.
Tennessee has already proved its mettle. The Lady Vols have fought through close games time and time again this season and have come out of them with 19 wins and just two losses.
“I feel like it has (created toughness in us),” freshman wing Sara Puckett said. “We just continue to do it. We don’t shy away from it, and we take it full on. We just believe in each other and we know each other is going to take it on fully. So it’s kind of just a personal role that you have to take on, too, and not be afraid of anything.”
“I think we had some toughness in us (beforehand),” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper added. “I think it came out early in the season, when we had to compete, we had to really scrap and claw to get wins early. It gave us confidence that we could continue to do that. One thing about this team, we’ve been down, but we just don’t give up. We keep fighting, and I love it about them.”
One way the Lady Vols showed their grit Monday was through rebounding — one of their team strengths. Though they recently lost graduate post Keyen Green, a prime rebounder and scorer off the bench, to a season-ending ACL injury, they still out-rebounded Arkansas, 60-40.
Puckett also recorded a double-double, snagging 10 rebounds and scoring 10 points, and Harper credited her smaller players with bridging the rebounding gap left in Green’s absence.
“I think our guards stepped up,” Harper said. “Obviously, Horston was 11 (rebounds), Puckett comes in with 10, Walker with eight, Burrell with eight. To me, our guards made up the majority of the difference there, and I’m proud of them. We’ve worked on it and we’ve been talking about it a lot.”
Tennessee now sets its sights on rival Florida (15-6, 5-3), whom it will face Thursday on the road. For the Lady Vols to best the Gators and keep fending off pesky foes, that brand of toughness they’ve crafted through a drama-filled season will need to stay with them.
“I think we understand, if we didn’t, we learned our lesson, you can’t take the night off,” Harper said. “It’s not just a physical (thing). You have to be emotionally invested in everything that we’re doing and it’s draining, but you’ve got to get up every single night in this league.”
