The Alcoa girls basketball program stresses toughness above anything else, emblazoning the word on their warmup shirts to hammer the point home.
Few exemplify that trait more than Karli Haworth.
The junior point guard hits the deck umpteen times a game and, regardless of how hard the fall, gets back on her feet and dusts herself off.
“You have to make sacrifices for your team, and whether that’s diving on the floor for loose balls or trying to get a foul called and getting to free-throw line, I’ll do anything it takes to win,” Haworth told The Daily Times. “If that means getting on the floor, I’ll get on the floor.”
Haworth has never lacked physical toughness, but the growth of her mental fortitude was evident this season and never more so than when Alcoa faced rival Maryville on Feb. 11.
Amid a brutal first half in which she struggled to score, Haworth turned to Alcoa coach David Baumann and said, “I can’t hit anything.” The frustration dissipated after halftime as she tallied 13 of her game high-tying 17 points to lead the Lady Tornadoes to a 50-46 victory.
“I probably would have shut down freshman year and been more passive and not as confident with the ball because I wasn’t hitting shots, but you have to step up, especially when we had as much adversity with injuries and ineligibility as we did,” Haworth said.
“I’ve seen her grow a lot in that aspect, and there is still room for growth,” Baumann added. “Being a competitor is her strength, but it also can be a weakness at times. She has come a long way in that regard. The good thing about that is she can be having a rough game, but when it gets to the fourth quarter, she still has the confidence that she can hit the winning shot, and she’s not afraid to take and make big shots.”
Haworth mixes those intangibles with elite ball handling and explosiveness that allows her to blur past defenders or create an inordinate amount of space on step-back jumpers. She utilized those skills to average 17.6 points, 3.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game en route to being named The Daily Times Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Baumann states Haworth boasts the best handle of any player — boy or girl — he has ever coached during his 20-year career, and he is far from the only coach to acknowledge how good she is with the ball in her hands.
UConn coach Geno Auriemma was the latest to take notice during the Apache Memorial Showcase last weekend, pulling East TN Air Thunder coach Craig Campos aside to rave about Haworth’s handle.
“I did not expect that at all,” Haworth said. “I thought it was cool that he was on the sideline, and then for my coach to come over and tell me after the game that he said something about me, I was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ My heart dropped to the floor. I was like, ‘Geno said that?’ It was a cool moment.”
One of the few moments that could top it is leading Alcoa to its first ever state championship.
Haworth scored two points in the Lady Tornadoes’ Class 2A semifinal loss to Westview on March 10, providing the motivation for an offseason that could potentially raise her game even more. The biggest point of emphasis is developing a consistent pull-up jump shot that would make her a capable scorer at all three levels.
It would also lessen the number of times that she crashes to the floor, but on the instances when she does, there will be no doubt that she will get back up.
“One of the best things about Karli is she works really hard,” Baumann said. “Everybody sees the ball handling, everybody sees the big plays, but everybody doesn’t see how hard she works. It takes time and effort to have skills that she has, and I have no doubt that she will continue to grow and continue to put in the work.”
