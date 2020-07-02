The Tennessee High School Soccer Coaches Association state championship was supposed to give the Alcoa boys soccer team some semblance of the season that was taken away by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Turns out the Tornadoes will not even get that opportunity.
The tournament, which was set to start July 9 at Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg was cancelled after Gov. Bill Lee announced an extension of the state of emergency Monday that restricted the participation of contact sports.
“We’re all disappointed because we put some time in to try and get ourselves prepared and get excited again about playing soccer,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley told The Daily Times.
“We were almost there, but everything is so uncertain that you just don’t know this week or the next.
The tournament was to be broken up into brackets for Class A, AA and AAA and span three days. Division II schools were scheduled to compete July 13-15.
A total of 46 teams were slated to participate. TSSAA rules prohibit graduated seniors from practicing or competing, forcing teams to register as independent teams through the United States Specialty Sports Association in order to qualify.
It was viewed as an opportunity to give a senior class that had its final season taken away a chance to play the last meaningful games of their prep careers.
“They don’t have another chance,” Corley said. “I get to come back and do it again, but they don’t and that’s the hardest part, especially for guys who know they’re not going to be playing after high school. They were looking forward to their final year and hoping they could do something really good with it, and then it just disappears. I can’t imagine how they must feel.”
However, seniors are not the only ones affected by the tournament’s cancellation.
It was also an opportunity to evaluate returning players after not being able to do so in the spring, and it is possible that it could have been coaches’ only chance to do so.
The future of the boys club season in the fall is still up in the air, and a cancellation would mean that soccer in the area would go a calendar year without competition and development.
“It hurts all the classes, from the seniors all the way down to the freshmen,” Corley said. “We just wish we could play.”
