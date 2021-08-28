Not much went right for William Blount in its 40-7 loss to Karns on Friday, but in the final minutes it did get a glimpse at its future.
Running back Travis Cozart took over in the backfield for the Governors’ final possession and immediately ripped off a 15-yard run on the first varsity carry of his career. The freshman also added a 14-yard scamper on his third touch of the series. Cozart logged 25 of William Blount’s 62 rushing yards on five carries, and it could have been more if not for freshman mistakes that led to negative plays on his final two runs while trying to score a garbage time touchdown.
“He bounced a couple you can’t bounce, but the first couple of runs he just stuck it up in there,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens told The Daily Times. “You don’t want to overplay freshmen at this level, but I liked some of the things he did.
“It may take a little bit because he’s still a 14-year-old kid who hasn’t grown into his body yet, but he certainly has a chance to be pretty special.”
It was short lived.
The Cougars offense quickly answered and didn’t look back as their defense forced two Mountaineers’ turnovers in a 42-7 loss in LaFollette.
In his postgame address, Heritage head coach Tim Hammontree cited his team’s inability to handle early success and overcome ensuing adversity as reasons for not capitalizing on a strong start.
“As coaches, it’s our job to try and build mental toughness,” Hammontree said. “Apparently we’re not doing that very well. We’re going to go back and see what we can do to make us more mentally tough.”
For the second straight game, Heritage struggled to sustain drives as Deck was limited to 62 yards passing and the Mountaineers’ backfield, which was without starting running back Daniel Foxx for much of the contest due to a first quarter injury, accounted for less than 50 yards.
Defensively, Heritage gave up 337 yards to Campbell County, including 213 yards passing and four touchdowns from Cougars’ quarterback Hunter White. Running back C.J. Allen ate up 112 yards while rushing for two scores.
In both the opener and Friday’s narrow 17-14 loss to Oneida, Franklin was virtually the entire offense for Greenback. With 227 yards passing and 51 rushing, the senior quarterback was part of all but six of the 284 yards Greenback (0-2) gained.
Franklin’s supporting cast appeared to be progressing against the Indians, specifically on the perimeter. Sophomores Connor James and Caden Lawson each logged at least 77 yards receiving while Kooper Williams and Michael Payne each snagged touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.