The William Blount baseball team entered the fourth trailing Bearden by three runs. The Governors erased that deficit by plating six runs in the fourth and never trailed again, rolling to a 10-5 win over the Bulldogs.
Trevor Ulland went 4-for-4 at the plate and roped two doubles. Avery Crabtree battled on the mound. He struck out 14 batters and held Bearden to five runs on five hits in six innings.
Ulland led off the fourth with a double. Jacob Patterson, Colby Abbott and Will Vance each smacked a single to help the Governors seize a 6-3 lead.
William Blount scored two runs in the sixth and seventh to extend its lead. Brandon Coggin ascended the mound in the seventh and recorded the final three outs to seal the win.
