KNOXVILLE — After suffering through a difficult season, it was fitting that the long Heritage football campaign came to an end on a cold, nasty Halloween weekend against Knoxville Halls.
A strong opening drive gave Heritage brief hope but once Halls got on track, the Red Devils scored on nine straight possessions to post a 58-0 victory over the Mountaineers.
Halls (5-5, 2-3 Region 2-5A) was fighting for playoff positioning and celebrating Senior Night. The Red Devils rolled, amassing 512 total yards while limiting Heritage to just 184 and forcing three turnovers to add to the ghoulish Heritage night.
Heritage (0-10, 0-5) started on a promising note, opening with a long march into the Halls red zone. A fumbled snap and a sack led to a turnover on downs. The defense then forced what turned out to be the only Halls punt of the night, but quarterback Wesley Deck treated Halls to the first of three turnovers when intercepted two plays later.
“We have focused on positive plays, adding one play to one other,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said. “We always talk about, ‘Let’s do one play, the best we can, then move on from that.’ But one player or sometimes two players lose their focus for a couple of seconds, and it makes it very hard to improve.”
The Red Devils converted on the Deck pick by scoring on the first of several long touchdown passes. Caden Cummings found Camden Johnson all alone behind the Heritage secondary for a 39-yard strike.
Johnson added scoring bombs of 59 and 64 yards on the next two Halls possessions. The senior quarterback ended his night’s work at halftime with a slate of nine completions in 12 attempts for 256 yards.
After building an 18-0 lead midway through the second quarter, Halls was successful on an onside kick attempt, and D.J. Hunt scored the first running touchdown by taking an option pitch outside for 16 yards, followed by the first successful extra-point kick.
Halls failed to convert on several of its extra-point attempts, but that proved of little matter as the Red Devils raced out to a 38-0 halftime lead.
The air attack continued after the break. Junior Caleb Shaffer came in to relieve Johnson and hit Tae Rucker on the first play from scrimmage of the second half for a 66-yard score.
“They had more speed, and their protection was good enough to give the quarterbacks time to throw those deep balls,” Hammontree said. “Sometimes we are giving up a little bit of speed, and sometimes we get in situations where we are looking at trying to do too much stuff when we need to focus on one area. A lot of that has to do with the youth that we have in the secondary and a lot has to do with frustration, you want to make a play so good to help your team that you get out of position.”
Heritage repeated its self-destruction pattern on its last offensive possession as the mercy clock ran down in the fourth quarter. The Mountaineers marched strongly behind the hard running of Austin O’Connor and two successful scrambles from sophomore Deck, starting at its own 20-yard line and reaching the Halls 3-yard line.
Once again, a bad snap sailing past Deck put the Mountaineers behind the sticks. Another sack and incompletion lost the chance to avert the shutout and gave Halls another turnover on downs at the 28. The Red Devils completed another long drive, although failing again on the extra-point try, to finish scoring at 58-0.
O’Connor, a senior, ran tough all night and finished with 76 yards on 16 carries. Deck, who was harassed all night when attempting to set up in the pocket, finished with 66 passing yards while completing seven of his 12 passes.
(O’Connor) is a tough guy,” Hammontree said. “He’s not the fastest guy on the planet, but we felt like if we could get him and his brother (junior Cayleb O’Connor) in the backfield together that they could complement each other, and they really did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.