Isaiah Bryant was well aware of who he was replacing as he geared up for his senior season at Alcoa.
Isiah Cox was as impactful as any player the Tornadoes have had in recent years. A year ago, Cox was the most feared defensive back in the state, seldom being challenged by opposing quarterbacks. He was also dynamic with the ball in his hands, averaging 14.3 yards per touch on offense and 42.3 yards per kick return while tallying six total touchdowns.
Bryant took as many mental notes as possible, understanding that Alcoa’s quest for a TSSAA record-tying seventh straight championship would be much easier if it had somebody who could make their presence felt in every facet of the game.
“Last year, I was behind him in a lot of spots, and I was able to learn a lot from him because he’s such a good player,” Bryant told The Daily Times. “I worked out a lot with him over the summer. He taught me some stuff, and I feel like I got a lot better.”
Cox and Bryant look nearly identical on the field — the only difference being their jersey numbers and Cox’s more muscular frame — so Bryant looked the part when he replaced Cox in the postseason after the latter suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the Tornadoes regular-season finale against Dobyns-Bennett. Those five games were the precursor for what was to come.
“The thing with this entire senior class is they hadn’t played a lot until this year because they were behind such good players,” Alcoa defensive coordinator Brian Nix said. “Last year in the playoffs when Isiah went out, at the time it killed us, but it really helped us in the long run because Jamal Williams and Isaiah Bryant got to play a ton and played really well.
“It’s been nice to see Isaiah have that success because he’s a kid with a ton of potential. He’s a kid that has had to learn to work. Early on, he didn’t know how to push himself and make the most of himself, so it’s been nice to see him mature in our program.”
Bryant has been sensational this season. The senior sees himself as a wide receiver at the next level, and offensively he has accounted for 277 yards and four touchdowns on 18 catches while adding 74 yards and two scores on five carries. He also has three punt returns for touchdowns.
“Every single time that we go out for punt return, (Alcoa coach Gary Rankin) says the same thing,” senior quarterback Caden Buckles said. “He says, ‘If he catches this and has room, he has a chance to go back.’
“That’s what he does. He returns punts, he finds space, he catches the ball like nobody else. He’s a special talent, and him being able to find himself and take advantage of the ability he has has been great.”
Bryant has mirrored Cox on the defensive end as well, establishing himself as a defensive back that rarely gets tested, and when he has, he has made opposing quarterbacks pay, notching three interceptions and four pass breakups.
“You know it’s going to be hard for somebody to get a deep throw on us, and I think that’s what he brings,” Nix said. “He plays the ball well in the air and he’s a great down-the-field cover guy. That really helps because a lot of what offenses do is put a really good guy on that boundary receiver, and if you have to double cover him, then you have problems because they can put three receivers to the field or they can run the ball.
“It helps when you feel like you can go into a game and say, ‘Isaiah can handle this guy,’ because you like his chances on a 50-50 ball down the field.”
Randall Cobb and Ja’Ron Toney were the notable triple-threat talents in the early stages of the Rankin era, but it has not been as necessary as depth has improved within the program. Cox was the exception, but this Tornadoes team is more like those of yesteryear.
Bryant has lived up to the greats before him, but Alcoa still feels like his best has yet to come. The hope is the best performance of his career comes when the Tornadoes face East Nashville at 11 a.m. today in the Class 3A BlueCross Bowl inside Finlay Stadium.
“I still don’t think it’s clicked,” Rankin said. “He’s got the potential to play at the next level, there’s no doubt. If the want-to is strong enough and he realizes what he can do, he certainly do it. I hope that kicks in. I’ve told him that multiple times because he’s a tremendous, tremendous athlete.”
