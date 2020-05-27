Five TriStar Rowing boats qualified for next month’s national championship event that will be contested virtually.
TriStar Rowing is a club for youth rowers in Blount, Loudon and Knox counties.
Eight students who attend school in Blount County were among the rowers who clinched berths in USRowing’s Virtual Youth National Championships. They did so by finishing in the top three at the Southeast Regional Championships.
Kaden Royse (William Blount) and Arwen McElhaney (Maryville Junior High) were on the first-place women’s lightweight four.
Kayla Anderson (William Blount) and Olivia Colston (Alcoa) finished second in the women’s pair/double.
Nathan Crawford (Maryville Junior High), Connor Haines (Maryville Junior High), Eli Miller (Maryville Christian) and Anthony Ray (Maryville Junior High) comprised the third-place men’s freshman four.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, USRowing canceled its spring regatta season. Instead, competitors utilized video conferencing tools to meet with coaches and fellow competitors on a daily basis using ergometers.
In the regional competition, average ergometer times determined the order of finish.
