Twelve kids from around Blount County competing for TriStar Rowing brought home top-three finishes from the Tennessee Indoor Rowing Championship in Chattanooga.
The kids competed on stationary rowers called ergometers in categories from fifth grade to high school.
Connor Haines, a ninth grader at Maryville Junior High, placed first in the men's flyweight 2,000 meters and third in the men's under-17 lightweight 2,000.
Kayleigh Haines, a third grader at John Sevier Elementary, placed first in the All Youth under-11 category.
Ella Bunting, an eighth grader at West Valley Middle School, finished first in the women's under-17 500-meter dash.
William Blount High School's Kayla Anderson, ninth grader Luke Peiper, Alcoa High School's Zachary Flynn, Maryville Junior High's Nathan Crawford and Alcoa High School's Collin Henley each had a second-place finish.
Alcoa High School's Olivia Colston, ninth grader Jack Cowan, Maryville Junior High's Arwen McElhaney and Maryville Junior High's Cade Collins each had third-place finishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.