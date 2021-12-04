To maintain the dominance the Tornadoes have displayed since Gary Rankin took over the program in 2006 is within itself awe-inspiring.
And while trying to not devalue anything the Alcoa football team has accomplished, it does not change the fact that the Tornadoes need to compete somewhere other than Class 3A.
Alcoa routed East Nashville, 45-14, on Friday inside Finley Stadium for its seventh consecutive Class 3A BlueCross Bowl, tying the TSSAA record that was also set by the Tornadoes from 2004-10.
Only two of the state championships during Alcoa’s current run have been decided by less than 20 points. Covington managed to hang with the Tornadoes in 2017 and 2018, but their coach at the time, Marty Wheeler, has left for Cleveland after that final bout.
Alcoa has faced even less resistance on its route to the BlueCross Bowl. Two of their 28 postseason games spanning the first round through the semifinals have been decided by three or fewer possessions.
There was the Tornadoes’ 17-14 victory over Elizabethton in the Class AAA quarterfinals on Nov. 18, 2016. The Fighting Cyclones have won back-to-back Class 4A BlueCross Bowls before falling in overtime Saturday vying for a three-peat. Alcoa knocked off Upperman, 27-14, in the semifinals in 2018. The Bees lost to Elizabethton in the Class 4A semifinals this season.
Three of the five teams that Alcoa has defeated for a state title in this span (Milan, Pearl Cohn and Liberty Magnet) moved up to 4A this classification cycle.
Overall, the Tornadoes have crushed Class 3A opponents by an average margin of 38.8 points over the past seven years.
Alcoa often cites depth when the classification conversation comes up, but it is not a legitimate excuse.
The Tornadoes suffered a three-point loss to Class 6A semifinalist Maryville and notched a 21-20 overtime victory over Class 5A semifinalist Knoxville West this season. Those results would not be possible if Alcoa did not have the players. The reasoning also rings hollow when Alcoa’s sideline trumps that of its Class 3A opponent every game.
The Tornadoes (57) had 11 more players on their roster than East Nashville (46) did. Tullahoma won the Class 4A title Saturday with a 58-man roster.
I understand all the pitfalls moving up presents — especially the lack of local teams in Class 4A meaning increased travel costs — and admittedly, I don’t think it would make much of a difference because Alcoa would likely still push its title streak to double digits in the coming years.
It would just be nice to stop wasting everybody’s time because the Tornadoes are in a classification they are far too good for.
