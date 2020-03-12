The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association announced Thursday that it plans to complete the BlueCross Girls Basketball Championships and next week's BlueCross Boys Basketball Championships as scheduled but with limited fan attendance.
Beginning Friday, attendance will be limited to the team party (23-person maximum including varsity players, coaches, and team support personnel), their immediate families and school administrators of the qualifying schools. Immediate family includes parents, stepparents, guardians, siblings, other members living in the athlete’s household and grandparents.
School administrators will be required to provide a list of those persons meeting the qualifications for entry and will be at the entrance of each venue to identify and grant entry to those persons on the list. All those entering the venue will be required to obtain a new ticket.
Cheerleaders, mascots and pep bands are restricted from attending.
TSSAA consulted the Center for Disease Control, the Tennessee Department of Health, independent experts and confirmed the limitations in place are "in line with current guidelines and best practices."
No announcement has been made about limited attendance or a potential suspension of spring sports yet.
