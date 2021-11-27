at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga

THURSDAY

Division II-AA

11 a.m.;CPA vs. Lipscomb Academy

Division II-A

3 p.m.;DCA vs. Nashville Christian

Division II-AAA

7 p.m.;McCallie vs. MBA

FRIDAY

Class 3A

11 a.m.;Alcoa vs. East Nashville

Class 1A

3 p.m.;South Pittsburg vs. McKenzie

Class 5A

7 p.m.;Powell vs. Page

SATURDAY

Class 4A

11 a.m.;Elizabethton vs. Tullahoma

Class 2A

3 p.m.;Hampton vs. Westview

Class 6A

7 p.m.;Oakland vs. Summitt

