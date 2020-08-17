The TSSAA Board of Control voted to add a fourth classification to boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball and keep the number of participants in each state tournament at eight teams.
The change will take effect during the 2021-22 school year and will be up for another vote following the 2022-23 school year.
All other sports will have the same number of classes as the previous classification cycle. Football will remain at six Division I classes and three Division II classes.
