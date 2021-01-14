The TSSAA Board of Control selected new venues to host the state golf championships and state girls soccer championships for 2021 and 2022 on Thursday.
Sevierville Golf Club was selected to host the state golf championships, replacing WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester, which has hosted the event since 2010. The 36-hole facility allows for the Division I Large Class, Division I Small Class and Division II tournaments to be held during the same week. With that change, the Board also approved changes in the calendar that affect the golf season in regards to the dates when districts and regions for each class must be completed by.
Siegel Soccer Park in Murfreesboro has hosted the girls state soccer championships since opening in 2005, but the event will be moved to Chattanooga for the next two years. The championship matches will be held at CHI Memorial Stadium while sites for the early-round games include Baylor School, Chattanooga Christian School, Girls’ Preparatory School and University of Tennessee Chattanooga Sportsplex.
The state office is in the process of assembling a schedule for the state basketball tournament that would see those contests held at multiple member high school gymnasiums in the Murfreesboro area.
