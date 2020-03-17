The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Board of Control could have decided to cancel the BlueCross Basketball Championships on Tuesday and put a disappointing end to Maryville’s season.
If that was the case, the Rebels wanted to be together for its conclusion, and so they gathered in a gym, waiting. No promise of the state tournament Maryville earned its way into was made, but it did receive a glimmer of hope that it could become a reality.
COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of sporting events around the world, but the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Board of Control is not quite ready to follow suit, unanimously agreeing to continue with the current suspension of the BlueCross Basketball Championships and explore what options are possible to conduct the tournament at a date in the near future.
“To have that chance to play (in Murfreesboro) is something they have dreamed about their whole lives, and you could see they were happy about it,” Maryville boys basketball coach Mark Eldridge told The Daily Times. “At least there is still hope.”
The Board of Control also pushed back a decision regarding Spring Fling and said it would consider extending the spring season two weeks.
It also voted to maintain its current policy in regards to the regular season for spring sports being left up to school administrators and local school boards, but added that a team must be allowed in the postseason even if it chooses not to play in the regular season.
Spring sports were put on hold Monday after Tennessee governor Bill Lee urged all schools to close by Friday.
The TSSAA suspended the BlueCross Basketball Championships on Thursday. Maryville was slated to play Hillsboro today inside Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.
“Everyone knows that we could say that because of COVID-19 that basketball season is unfortunately over, but I don’t we’re at that point because this such an unknown,” TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress said. “We’re not at the point where we’re just going to give up on those young ladies and those young men who qualified to participate (in the state tournament).”
The Center for Disease Control recommends no gatherings with 10 or more people take place for the next eight weeks, and TSSAA plans to follow that recommendation, meaning a potential reinstatement of the BlueCross Basketball Championships would not take place until the middle of May.
TSSAA has already contacted MTSU to host the tournament but have not yet received an answer. MTSU has commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 8-9.
“Anytime you take that much time off, the product probably won’t be as good, but the biggest thing is our guys have invested so much time and effort to get to go down there and be a part of something special, whether you win the whole thing or lose in the first round” Eldridge said. “Your peak has probably left you (by the time May comes), but to have that chance, we’ll take it regardless of how we look.”
Childress added it would take no more than a week to complete both the girls and boys tournaments if things return to “some sense of normalcy,” stating the girls could finish the semifinal round on a Monday, hold the championship games Tuesday and the boys tournament would start Wednesday.
“As things are changing every day, we may just be creating a pipe dream, but at least it lets those student-athletes know that we didn’t give up,” Childress said. “… I think they need to know that we’re trying to save their seasons as much as possible.”
That is all the Rebels and every spring athlete, all of whom are hoping their most recent game was not their last of the season, can ask for.
“You love whenever the people above you have the kids’ best interest at heart,” Eldridge said. “They understand what it means to the kids, the parents, the communities and everybody involved as far getting down there and getting to play on that stage.”
