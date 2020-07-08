Citing its ongoing discussions with the Governor’s office about how high school sports can proceed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the TSSAA on Wednesday morning further delayed the vote on contingency plans for the 2020 football and girls soccer seasons.
No date was given for when a decision will be made.
On July 1, the TSSAA presented four options for rescheduling the football season to its Board of Control and said a vote would be taken on July 8. Discussion of how to adjust the girls soccer season also was on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, which started 20 minutes late following an extended executive session.
During the public portion of Wednesday’s meeting, TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said he has had lengthy discussions with the governor’s legal counsel and "based on the conversation we are having, we think it is best to delay any vote on a contingency plan."
The conversation likely involves TSSAA's effort to get the governor's office to alter the emergency order to include high school sports in the same category as college and pro, which allows them to proceed with contact sports as originally planned because of their ' ability to properly prepare facilities and monitor COVID-19 infections.
“The Governor’s legal counsel stated that they need time to observe the data and work with us," Childress said. "There will come a time when we will have to make a decision on a contingency plan, but right now it is our opinion that we need to give their legal team the opportunity to see if it is needed in girls’ soccer and football."
On June 30, the TSSAA announced the football and girls soccer seasons would not begin on time because they qualify as contact sports. The day before, Gov. Bill Lee extended the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency until at least Aug. 29.
The first day of the girls soccer season was originally scheduled for Aug. 17 with the opening night for football following on Aug. 21. Now, those teams will not even be able to begin practicing until at least Aug. 30.
“If we have any chance of having fall sports, we encourage everyone to wear a mask, maintain physical distancing, and wash hands to help everyone reach the goal of getting the numbers down," Childress said. "The return on that investment would be that we do get to have fall sports on time this year.”
