The TSSAA Legislative Council approved a change to Article II, Section 18 (Amateur Rule) of the TSSAA/TMSAA Bylaws on Thursday in Murfreesboro.
It was the only one of eight proposals brought to the council that passed.
Effective immediately, “students may receive payment for activities not related to performance provided that they are carried out in a manner that does not suggest or reasonably suggest the endorsement or sponsorship of the TSSAA school. The student’s activities for which they are compensated may not include an image or likeness of the student in a uniform, or other clothing or gear depicting the name or logo of the TSSAA member school the student is attending or has attended. No reference to TSSAA accolades or championships may be used in the student’s activities for which they are compensated.”
Accepting money for officiating athletic contests, payment for instructional services or for working as an employee in a city or county recreation program is not a violation of this regulation.
The proposal was submitted by the TSSAA staff in November during the 2022 regional meetings. It was brought about in part because “the presence of social media has exponentially increased the opportunities for students to be compensated for activities that are not directly linked to athletic performance.” TSSAA added that it had dealt with a few of those situations and “wants to be sure that the application of the amateur rule aligns with the desires of the membership in this ever changing world.”
The bylaw used to read, “A student who has never used and is not using his/her knowledge of athletics or his/her athletic skill for pay in the sports which this Association governs and who has always contested under his/her own name is an amateur.”
It now reads, “A student who has never received payment for performance in the sports which this Association governs and who has always contested under his/her own name is an amateur.”
The council also voted to remove the current requirement to request approval for jamborees, which goes into effect immediately. A first practice date was also added to the bowling sports calendar.
It also tabled the addition of boys and girls lacrosse as sanctioned sports. The council will hold a meeting in January after the next scheduled Board of Control meeting, where the state office will work with boys and girls lacrosse to bring an official’s fee structure to the Board of Control in January.
