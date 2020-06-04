The TSSAA Legislative Council on Thursday voted to keep the two-week dead period for high school athletic teams.
The topic up for discussion was whether the dead period, which lasts from June 22 to July 5, should be waived in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which limited teams’ ability to practice this spring.
The motion to remove the dead period failed by a vote of 6-6. A majority was needed to amend the TSSAA calendar.
“We don’t ever want to put sports before families, and many families make plans for the dead period every year,” executive director of the TSSAA Bernard Childress said in a press release following the vote. “This is not the first year we’ve had the dead period and, as eager as coaches are to get back to their routine, the Council ultimately felt that there wasn’t a strong enough case for doing away with it this year.”
Among the arguments posed for keeping the dead period was that many families have already scheduled vacations, and those student athletes shouldn’t have the pressure of choosing between those plans and going to practice.
Some suggested perhaps leaving the call up to individual administrations — a solution that Childress pointed out could put pressure on teams to hold practices so as not to fall behind.
“The dead period was put in for student-athletes and for families,” Childress said. “This is why it’s there — to take that pressure off student-athletes. … We put in a two-week dead period to let kids be kids.”
