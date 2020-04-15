Athletes’ hopes of having some semblance of a spring sports season were dashed Wednesday afternoon in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The TSSAA officially cancelled spring sports seasons and the boys and girls state basketball tournaments following Gov. Bill Lee's recommendation earlier in the day that schools remain closed through the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
Although somewhat expected, the news is still a devastating blow to Blount County. That’s especially the case for the Maryville boys basketball team, which was slated to compete for its first state title in 13 years.
“I’m more saddened than I am surprised,” Maryville athletic director Larry Headrick said. “It’s kind of an empty feeling. I also realize our little bubble in Maryville is so small compared to what’s going on in the world.”
The TSSAA held off on making any haste decisions when the sports world initially began to unravel in mid-March, when professional and college sports leagues began suspending their seasons. The Rebels were scheduled to play Hillsboro in the tournament opener.
It would have marked their first state appearance in five years.
“This is an unprecedented time across our state and country, and we do not make this decision lightly,” the TSSAA said in a statement. “To our senior participants — we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures. This is difficult, but the lessons you’ve learned and friendships you’ve made through high school activities will last your lifetime. We look forward to the resumption of high school athletics during the 2020-21 school year, and will continue work on those events at this time.”
Spring sports aren’t the only ones affected. Fall sports teams are also unable to partake in their normal conditioning and workouts typical for this time of year.
Additionally, Alcoa athletic director Josh Stephens said funding for athletic programs is likely to take a hit as local business are also hurting.
“That’s going to most likely be a struggle this year,” Stephens said. “It’s something we’re all facing and we’re all going to deal with. It’s just something we’ve never dealt with before, so there are a lot of unknowns. Nobody has an answer for it.”
William Blount athletic director Scott Cupp also expected the news but said it doesn’t make it any easier on the coaches and athletes.
“Everybody realizes kids and coaches have put in an enormous amount of work for the entire school year,” Cupp said. “To have it taken away, it’s tough for them.”
“I’m looking forward to the day we get to hug the players and each other,” Headrick said. “That’s sort of what everybody is holding their breath for. When we can do that and feel safe doing that, we can start playing ball again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.