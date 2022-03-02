The TSSAA handed down several penalties to William Blount High School and Farragut High School on Wednesday after officials prematurely ended a boys basketball game between the two schools the day prior following an altercation.
The TSSAA ruled that no winner will be declared for the game and both teams are eliminated from the Region 2-4A tournament, meaning the Admirals’ season comes to an end despite being less than two minutes away from clinching a sectional berth. Additionally, 13 William Blount players and 11 Farragut players must serve two-game suspensions after being ejected and both schools must pay a $250 fine, according to letters sent by the TSSAA to the principal of each school.
“The letters are self explanatory and we will have no further comment,” TSSAA spokesperson Matthew Gillespie told The Daily Times in an email.
Tuesday’s game was halted with a minute, 38 seconds remaining after an altercation broke out when Farragut’s Isaiah Smith swung his elbows close to William Blount’s Caden Windle and Cole Gibson after taking possession of the ball. Windle then appeared to slam Smith to the ground, leading to multiple players on both teams leaving the benches and coaches, school personnel and law enforcement officers intervening.
Farragut was leading 63-50 when play stopped, and if the game had been declared a win for the Admirals, William Blount’s season would have ended anyway, as it would have been eliminated from the tournament.
The letters sent by the TSSAA cite the official’s report from the game, which states “each of the team members on the bench left the bench during the altercation and were assessed flagrant technicals and ejected,” and that the game was eventually suspended “due to there not being enough players on either side to continue.”
It also states that the officiating crew, after postgame discussion, determined that William Blount’s Braden Mayfield and Farragut’s Dallas Carbaugh and Carter Mayfield “had not participated in the altercation or committed unsporting acts.”
William Blount athletic director Scott Cupp told The Daily Times he believes the official’s report was inaccurate. He said the entire bench didn’t empty, that three players didn’t leave the bench, and that he doesn’t know what the players who were on the floor when the altercation was ongoing were expected to do, saying most were trying to be peacemakers.
Cupp is also upset about a claim that players were ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct for making contact with an opponent during a dead ball, and he said some of Farragut’s players were also ejected for no reason.
“First of all, what makes me mad is that this is inaccurate,” Cupp said.
Cupp said he has spoken with the TSSAA and contacted executive director Bernard Childress. He hoped for a meeting between himself, Farragut personnel, the referee in charge and TSSAA officials to go over video of the incident and communicate about it.
He said he is fine with penalties being imposed on those who are deserving, and that Caden Windle and those who left the bench area deserved to be ejected, but he plans to appeal the two-game suspensions of players whom he believes didn’t leave the bench area and the remaining ones who were on the floor when the altercation took place.
“For whatever reason, the TSSAA refuses to listen to athletic directors of the schools, by (Farragut athletic director Donald) Dodgen and myself, who have been doing this a long time, and let us have the opportunity to at least speak to the official and make sure we’re all on the same page,” Cupp added. “We may not agree when it’s all said and done, but let’s try to get it together so that we have some say.
“But for whatever reason, there’s only one person’s opinion that matters in this, and that’s the referee. No matter what that referee writes down, that’s the gospel. He’s got nobody to answer to. He’s ended the careers of five or six Farragut kids who had a legitimate chance to go to the state tournament, and that’s criminal. It’s embarrassing, and it’s disheartening that we would allow that.”
Cupp’s main issue with the situation is, as he sees it, the power of the official to essentially dictate the entire verdict.
“It’s when the judgment of the official goes above and beyond what really took place there that is concerning to me, that he can have that much power,” Cupp said. “Heck, the President of the United States doesn’t have that much power. He has Congress and other people to keep him in check.”
Cupp is also angry for the Farragut program, which had its season end due to the TSSAA’s ruling, and complimented coach Jon Higgins and Dodgen.
“I understand they don’t want teams to have all-out brawls and things like that, but this was not an all-out brawl,” Cupp said. “There was not even a punch thrown.
“It’s sad that one individual, who literally can pass their background check and go to a few trainings sessions to referee basketball games could actually make decisions this important that supersede anything we can do, and we’re here in the environment and classroom with the kids, all this mingling with them.
“That’s what we’re here for, and unfortunately decisions like this, make, whether it’s right or wrong, the perception is, ‘We’re here for the kids, but is everybody really here for them or are we more worried about power and things like that?’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.