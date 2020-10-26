TSSAA announced on Monday that its is delaying the start of the girls’ soccer state tournaments, which were originally slated to begin Wednesday, until Friday because of projected rainfall from Tropical Storm Zeta which could result in unplayable conditions at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex.
Start times for games will remain the same.
Alcoa will face Valor College Prep at 2:30 p.m. (1:30 p.m. local time), Maryville opens with defending Class AAA state champion Ravenwood at 5:30 p.m. and Seymour will play East Hamilton at 8 p.m.
The Division I semifinals will be played on Saturday and the championship games on Monday.
Per COVID-19 guidelines, ticket sales will be restricted to 1/3 capacity, which amounts to 200 tickets per match for all state quarterfinal and semifinal games.
Championship matches will be restricted to 667 tickets per game.
Tickets for the first rounds of the state tournament will go on sale at 1 p.m. today at gofan.co/ TSSAA.
