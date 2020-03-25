The TSSAA on Wednesday reiterated its hope to finish the girls state basketball tournament and play the entirety of the boys tournament in its entirety when the coronavirus pandemic has reached a manageable level.
The state’s high school sports governing body, however, also encouraged all member schools to abide by Governor Bill Lee’s statement for schools to remain closed through at least April 24.
Wednesday’s statement from the TSSAA follows the one it sent on March 16 encouraging schools to hold off competition until March 31.
While the TSSAA governs all postseason competitions, it does not rule over regular season games. Because of that, all the organization can do is suggest that its schools follow the governor’s order rather than demand that they do.
Instead, it is up to the school districts to determine whether their teams can play. As of Wednesday, Blount County Schools, Alcoa City Schools, Maryville City Schools and Loudon County Schools had announced further closures through April 24.
If schools reopen on April 27 (a Monday), there still would be time for spring sports to play their entire postseasons but likely nothing more.
The District 4-AAA softball tournament; which includes Heritage, Maryville and William Blount; is scheduled to begin on April 29. District tournaments for other districts in baseball, softball and tennis are scheduled to begin on May 1.
The Small Class East Sectional track and field meet, which includes Alcoa and Greenback, is scheduled for May 2 and the Large Class East Sectional is scheduled for May 9. District soccer tournaments are scheduled to begin May 4.
On March 17, the TSSAA Board of Control voted unanimously to delay making a decision on the cancellation of the basketball state tournaments. An update with specific dates of other plans has not been provided.
“The resumption of the state basketball tournaments and conducting the postseason for spring sports are dependent on numerous factors including time and facilities,” The TSSAA wrote in its statement on Wednesday. “We will continue to explore options that will allow both to occur and will provide updates to member schools as the situation develops.”
