The TSSAA released proposed districts and regions for football, basketball, softball and baseball for the 2021-23 seasons this week. The new regions and districts are based on reclassification by enrollment and also incorporate new classifications for various sports, the most noticeable the addition of a fourth class for public schools in basketball, baseball and softball.
These alignments are slated to take effect in the fall of 2021 and stand for two years until they are revisited again by TSSAA and its Board of Control. Schools are permitted to appeal where they are placed when the TSSAA’s Board of Control meets Thursday in Murfreesboro to approve districts and regions for all sports for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
For football, Maryville and William Blount are slated to remain in Region 2-6A, along with Bradley Central and Cleveland. Joining the region would be Bearden, Farragut and Hardin Valley.
Heritage drops down to Class 5A where the Mountaineers will be placed in Region 2-5A to join Cocke County, Knoxville Central, Knoxville Halls, Sevier County and Knoxville West. McMinn County also dropped from Region 2-6A.
Alcoa’s football team would remain in Region 2-3A with Austin-East, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Kingston, Northview Academy and Pigeon Forge. The only difference would be Union County joining the region, replacing Scott.
For baseball, basketball and softball, Heritage, Maryville and William Blount would move from District 4-AAA — which also includes Bearden, Farragut, Lenoir City and West — to District 4-AAAA, along with Bearden, Farragut and Hardin Valley.
Alcoa would move from District 4-AA — which also includes Fulton, Kingston, Scott and Austin-East — to District 2-AA with Cumberland Gap, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Pigeon Forge and Union County.
Greenback’s baseball, softball and basketball teams would move from District 2-A to District 4-A with Harriman, Midway, Oakdale, Rockwood and Tennessee School for Deaf.
Greenback’s football program would remain in Region 2-A with Coalfield, Harriman, Jellico, Midway, Oakdale, Oliver Springs and Sunbright.
Seymour’s baseball, softball and basketball teams would move from District 2-AAA to District 3-AAA with Carter, Gibbs and Northview Academy.
In football, the Eagles would move from Region 2-5A to Region 1-4A with Elizabethton, Grainger, Greeneville, Sullivan East and Volunteer.
